Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected 128th overall in the 2023 NFL draft, joining the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford, another former Georgia signal-caller.
Stafford propelled the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the team at the end of the 2021 NFL season, the team’s first title since 2000. Just a month earlier, Bennett and the Bulldogs claimed the college football national championship, ending a title drought that lasted over four decades.
That’s where the similarities end, though. While Georgia proceeded to seize another championship the following year, Los Angeles floundered. Injuries, offseason departures and more completely derailed the team’s season, resulting in a 5-12 record — good for the fifth-worst mark in the entire league.
That’s why the 2023 draft was so important to the Rams. They needed to rebuild their roster in order to get back to a competitive state, and selecting Bennett was one part of that.
The Heisman runner-up's primary role for Los Angeles will be depth. Stafford missed eight games last year, forcing the team to rely on quarterbacks from the waiver wire. One reason for that was lackluster pass protection from Los Angeles. The offensive line surrendered 59 sacks during the 2022 season, the third-worst tally in the league. If the offensive line can’t improve, or if Stafford goes down again, Bennett could be asked to play important snaps early in his NFL career.
In the event that Bennett needs to step in, there’s reason to believe that he could succeed. Rams head coach Sean McVay employs a lot of play-action, rollout-type schemes in his playbook — similar to the way Bennett operated under former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken.
For the offense to truly thrive, Bennett will also need assistance from some of Los Angeles’ skill players. Wide receiver Cooper Kupp is at the front of that group. Kupp was named the NFL Offensive Player of the Year during the 2021 season, topping it off with a championship ring and a Super Bowl MVP at the end of the year. He missed eight games in 2022, and will need to bounce back in a major way if Los Angeles hopes to compete in 2023.
Behind Kupp, the Rams have a number of other options in their offensive arsenal. Running backs Cam Akers and former Bulldog Sony Michel will helm the rushing attack — a major part of establishing McVay’s play-action formations — while Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee have proven themselves to be viable targets in the passing game.
Bennett has performed at the highest level of college football, and shined when he got the opportunity. If he gets another opportunity at the NFL level — and a little help from his teammates on the Rams — he could get the chance to shine once more.