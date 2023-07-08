Leading up to the 2023-2024 NFL season, Red & Black sports editor John James will dive deep into each 2023 Georgia rookie to preview the player themselves and the team around them.
Former Georgia offensive tackle Warren McClendon was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 174th pick in the 2023 NFL draft, accompanying teammate Stetson Bennett on their rookie campaign in Hollywood.
Bennett isn’t the only former Georgia quarterback in Los Angeles. McClendon will also be blocking for Matthew Stafford, who led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in his first season with the team.
Entering the draft, the Rams were in desperate need of pass protection. They surrendered the third-most sacks in the NFL last season, one reason Stafford struggled with injuries in 2022. McClendon finished Georgia’s second-straight national championship campaign without allowing a sack, and that consistency could mean early playing time for the Brunswick, Georgia native.
The team’s pass protection was also hampered by an injury bug. The Rams lost starting offensive tackle Joseph Noteboom to a torn Achilles tendon in October, taking him out of the lineup for the remainder of the year. While Noteboom recovers from the injury, McClendon has a chance to gain valuable reps on offense. Eight-year veteran Rob Havenstein will also likely be a fixture in Los Angeles’ offensive tackle rotation and is projected to start at right tackle this season.
As bad as the Rams were at pass protection, they didn’t fare much better in the running game. The team tied for the fifth-worst yards-per-carry average in the entire league last year, unable to get into the second level of the defense and break off longer runs.
Rams head coach Sean McVay likes to implement lots of play action into his offense, getting the quarterback on the move and creating uncertainty in the defense — similar to how former Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken used Bennett at times in Georgia’s championship runs. The issue with that play-action strategy is it relies on the threat of an imposing run game, which Los Angeles simply didn’t have last year.
Meanwhile, Georgia consistently used its running attack to close out games en route to a 15-0 season. If McClendon can prove his prowess as a run blocker — and create holes for recent Rams addition Sony Michel, another former Bulldog — then he could force his way into the starting lineup on a depleted Rams offensive line.