On Monday, May 5, Georgia football landed the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2024 recruiting class, when five-star quarterback Dylan Raiola announced his commitment to the team on Monday. Raiola made his announcement on his personal Twitter account.
Athens,GA is Home!!! I’m a Dawg!! Go Dawgs📍🐶 pic.twitter.com/VWN9Vf55sy— Dylan Raiola (@RaiolaDylan) May 15, 2023
Raiola, who stands at 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, hails from Pinnacle High School in Phoenix, Arizona. His father, Dominic Raiola, played 14 years in the NFL as a center for the Detroit Lions, where he spent many years snapping the ball to another highly touted Georgia quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Dylan Raiola’s sister plays for the volleyball team at TCU, as both Raiola’s were in attendance at the national championship game.
After previously being committed to Ohio State since May 9, 2022, Raiola decommitted from the program in December just days after four-star 2023 quarterback Lincoln Kienholz committed. Ohio State has now also secured a commitment from four-star 2024 quarterback Air Noland from Fairburn, Georgia. Once Raiola’s commitment was opened back up, Georgia wasted no time in pursuing the blue chip signal-caller.
Georgia wasn’t alone in its pursuit of the No. 1 quarterback in the class. USC and Nebraska, where Raiola’s father played and his uncle coaches the offensive line. However, Raiola elected to head to Athens.
In his junior year at Pinnacle, Raiola threw for 2,435 yards, 22 touchdowns and five interceptions. His sophomore year was even more impressive, as he threw for 3,341 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions. During that sophomore year, he also ran for 97 yards and nine touchdowns. In his junior season, Pinnacle made it all the way to the Arizona 6A state championship before losing to Highland. Raiola still has a final season to play at Pinnacle before he can head to Athens.
The Bulldogs did not sign a quarterback recruit in 2023, but did already sign one in 2024. Four-star quarterback Ryan Puglisi from Avon, Connecticut committed to the Bulldogs on October 16, 2022. Puglisi doesn’t have the same star power or rating as Raiola, however. Raiola, according to 247Sports, is the Bulldogs second-best recruit of all time. This is just above recently Philadelphia Eagles draftee Nolan Smith, who was the last No. 1 overall prospect the Bulldogs recruited.
Georgia, who holds the fourth best class in 2024, now trails only Michigan, Ohio State, and Notre Dame in the 247Sports composite’s overall recruiting class rankings. However, despite not being in the top four, Georgia holds potential to rise up the ranks quickly.
The Bulldogs class itself is still loaded with talent. Raiola is the team’s third five-star commit, the team’s eighth offensive commit and their 11th commit overall in the class. Raiola is also connected to several five-star wide receivers, like Ryan Wingo and No. 2 overall prospect and Buckeyes commit Jeremiah Smith. While the impact hasn’t been seen directly, Raiola’s commit could convince several other players to commit. This impact could help the Bulldogs land the top recruiting class in the country and in college football history.
While he won’t be expected to start right away due to the immense talent Georgia has at the position, Raiola has the potential to be the future of Georgia football, as the team adjusts to a new era on offense under newly-appointed offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. Time will tell if Raiola can step in and build his own legacy at a program coming off of back-to-back national championships and potentially more to come.