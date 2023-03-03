On Thursday, March 2, the NFL combine’s workouts officially got underway, starting with the defensive side of the ball. The defensive line, edge rushers and linebackers. Two of Georgia’s 12 players at the combine tested in the 40-yard dash, as well as the vertical and broad jumps.
Robert Beal Jr. and Nolan Smith were both up first in Georgia’s lineup. Smith drew lots of attention due to his performance on the first day of testing. After wowing reporters during his interview portion the day before, he exploded onto the scene. He displayed incredible burst in the vertical jump, despite suffering a torn pectoral injury less than five months ago in a game against Florida.
Smith totaled a 41.50” vertical, which after day one, led all other prospects. The two below him were Vanderbilt linebacker Anfernee Orji and Tennessee edge Byron Young with 38.50” and a 38.00” verticals, respectively.
While not first, Smith still put up a tremendous performance in the broad jump. Smith tied with Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell for the fourth-best broad jump, with a 10’8” jump. The two placed just below Young, Iowa State edge Will McDonald IV and Louisville’s Yasir Abdullah.
When it came to the 40-yard dash, Smith retook a first place position alongside Auburn linebacker Owen Pappoe, as both finished with a day one high of 4.39 seconds. The two also had the top 10-yard split. Where the 40-yard dash tests for speed, the 10-yard split measures acceleration, making Smith elite in both categories.
Smith said he was not running at full speed, meaning he could have more speed in the tank. Despite playing it safe, he still seemed pleased with his performance.
“I had fun, I just felt like I couldn't be 100% in the drill,” Smith said to an NFL Network correspondent. “So I'm gonna save everything else for pro day and just show everybody that I can still move around and I can still run.”
Beal Jr. also had a solid day himself. While not as exceptional as Smith’s performance, Beal Jr. also looked like one of the more athletic players in his position group at the combine.
He was more towards the middle of the pack when it came to his 30.00” vertical, he worked his way up to have a solid 10’3” broad jump. However, his 4.48 second 40-yard dash placed him as the sixth-fastest to perform on day one. His 1.62 second 10-yard split was back to the middle of the pack, but his speed was surely impressive
More Bulldogs will make their combine debuts on Friday, March 3, including cornerback Kelee Ringo, defensive back Christopher Smith and kicker Jack Podlesny, after holding interviews on Thursday.