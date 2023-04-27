Former Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles with the 30th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Smith, who was once projected as a late-round pick, yet moved up the board thanks to a great NFL Combine, where he ran one of the best 40-yard dash times and a top-five vertical. He ended up going in the middle of the first round and was the fifth edge rusher selected.
Smith spent four seasons with the Bulldogs, although a torn pec shortened a final season with the team. In four seasons, he finished his career with 110 tackles, 20 for loss and 12.5 sacks alongside one interception.
With the selection the Eagles receive a smaller, but incredibly athletic and surprisingly strong edge rusher that some have compared to current Eagles pass rusher Haason Reddick.
Philadelphia also gains a great leader. Even after the injury, Smith remained on the sidelines cheering on his team and being named a captain in both playoff games this past season.
Smith joins a number of former Bulldogs on the Eagles defense, including Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter and Nakobe Dean.
Smith, a two-time national champion, could be a key cog in getting his new team to new heights.