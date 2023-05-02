On April 18, rising sophomore Griffin Scroggs became the 14th Georgia player to enter the transfer portal this offseason, according to Matt Zenitz of On3.
Scroggs, a former three-star offensive lineman out of Grayson, Georgia will now be looking for his next home. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound offensive lineman joined the Bulldogs this past season and is departing after only one year.
Scroggs spent the majority of his time with Georgia playing on the interior. While he didn’t make an appearance in a game, in G-Day, he did start for the Black team at center. The unit as a whole performed adequately. Thriving more in the passing game the group blocked for an offense that had 299 yards passing and only 47 yards rushing. The unit also allowed five sacks, the most for either team.
While Scroggs was the 14th player to transfer and the fourth to do so this spring, he’s the second offensive lineman to transfer this offseason, joining fellow rising sophomore Jacob Hood, who’s already transferred to Nebraska.
Scroggs and Hood weren’t the only players to depart the program. Broderick Jones, Warren McClendon and Warren Ericson all left for the NFL Draft. With a current total for five departures, Georgia’s offensive line unit has faced a serious shakeup.
The Bulldogs did bring in four freshmen from the 2023 class, which should help with the depth they’re losing. But while they fill out the depth chart, Scroggs will look for his next home.