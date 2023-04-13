Offseason brings uncertainty for Georgia’s defensive backs

Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart has put together elite defensive back units since he was hired.
Some of the most iconic moments in program history were born from the secondary — from safety Christopher Smith’s fumble recovery for a touchdown against LSU in the 2022 SEC Championship game to his pick-six against Clemson in 2021. However, there’s no play more memorable than cornerback Kelee Ringo’s pick-six against Alabama in the 2022 National Championship to earn Georgia its first national title in 41 years.
A former defensive back himself, Smart brought in and developed players like Tyson Campbell and Eric Stokes, both of whom produced at the collegiate level and went on to do so in the NFL. Cultivating elite position groups also means dealing with a lot of turnover, whether that be via the NFL draft or the transfer portal. Smith and Ringo will likely hear their names called at the draft, which will take place from April 27-29.
Added to the list of exits is Jaheim Singletary, a former five-star cornerback prospect from the 2022 class, who entered the transfer portal on Jan. 13 and landed at Arkansas two months later.
The Bulldogs will miss the production from players like Smith and Ringo, but they are no stranger to the reloading process. There is perhaps no better example of this than what Bulldog fans saw Kamari Lassiter do in succession of Derion Kendrick, as well as Malaki Starks and Javon Bullard stepping up to fill the hole left by Lewis Cine.
“There is no replacing Chris,” Bullard said. “He’s always going to be a part of us, like I said. Just that guy being who he was there is no replacing him, but it’s always like it’s next man up. Great players [leave] Georgia all the time and great players come up in Georgia all the time.”
Lassiter climbed up the ladder to put himself in position to be the new No. 1 at the cornerback position. Starks and Bullard burst onto the scene last season and will provide experience in the secondary. Tykee Smith is another player who brings experience and may not have shown his full potential since coming to Georgia from West Virginia in 2020.
Lassiter emphasized the need for leadership from the returning players and veterans during spring camp.
“Really just leading by example,” Lassiter said. “Approaching everyday the same way with the same motivation, the same tenacity that you did your first day whenever you were trying to get a start spot.”
Georgia added Deyon “Smoke” Bouie from Texas A&M in the transfer portal on the same day that Singletary entered it. Bouie is a former four-star cornerback prospect originally from Bainbridge, Georgia, the same town Smart grew up in. Bouie will be a player to watch for fans and teammates alike as the battle to fill the cornerback spots progresses.
“[Bouie is a] very handsy player. I love watching him play,” Bullard said. “He gets hands on receivers, very physical at the point of attack. Very quick and agile. He moves well. I think he’s going to make a great fit for our team.”
The 2022 recruiting class already saw Starks burst onto the scene, but other names could emerge in their second season in Athens. Former five-star Daylen Everette, as well as former four-stars Julian “Julio” Humphrey and Marcus Washington, don’t have much in-game experience, but another year in the system will have them closer to taking impactful snaps on Saturdays.
Although there is a decent amount of experience returning, there is also a star-studded 2023 class that will surely be fighting for its seat at the table. Five-star safety prospect Joenel Aguero headlines the defensive backs class. Much like Starks last season, Aguero has what it takes to be an immediate contributor. Four-star cornerbacks AJ Harris, Justyn Rhett, Daniel Harris and Chris Peal could push for reps as well.
Bullard, in regards to the level of talent at the position, said he had no problem continuing to prove himself on the field.
Bullard and Lassiter are the most-experienced players in what is otherwise a fairly young unit, but their “eat off the floor” mentality will keep the competition for reps at an elite level.