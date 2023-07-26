Leading up to the 2023 college football season, sports editor Owen Warden will review each of Georgia football's position groups.
Georgia’s defensive line looks fairly familiar.
While the unit did lose star Jalen Carter to the NFL draft and Bear Alexander to the transfer portal, the rest of the unit only added players rather than lost.
Defensive end Mykel Williams and defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse both return for another season. The two were both voted to the media preseason All-SEC first team and are expected to be big-time contributors for the unit as a whole.
Other seniors like Warren Brinson, Tramel Walthour and Zion Logue return for another season, with Walthour and Logue returning for their redshirt senior seasons.
Other players like redshirt sophomores Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins and Jonathan Jefferson and redshirt freshman Christen Miller are also expected to be contributors for the team. The team is also joined by five-star Jordan Hall and four-star Jamaal Jarrett from the 2023 recruiting class.
Being that the unit did lose Carter to the draft, it’s looking for its next big-time disruptor. The most likely candidate is Williams, who had 28 tackles last season and led the team with four and a half sacks. The former five-star could be due for a big breakout, which may be necessary for this defense to thrive.
Other candidates include Stackhouse, although a big statistical breakout for him may not be as likely due to him playing the nose tackle position and specializing in stopping the run. The dark horse candidate is freshman Hall. The elite prospect specialized in rushing the passer and could be impactful early, although it’s unlikely.
The rest of the unit will likely continue to be positive contributors and role players for the defense. Whether that’s making the occasional sack or tackle for a loss, clogging up run lanes to stop a running back in his tracks or even creating tackle opportunities for Georgia’s elite linebackers, the defensive line’s success will likely be key for the team’s success.