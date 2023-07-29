Leading up to the 2023 college football season, sports editor Owen Warden will review each of Georgia football's position groups. Next up are the inside linebackers.
Georgia’s inside linebacker room in 2023 looks very similar to last season.
The two starters last season, juniors Smael Mondon Jr. and Jamon Dumas-Johnson, return for another season with the Bulldogs. Both were recently voted by the media to preseason All-SEC teams, with Dumas-Johnson making the first team while Mondon was the only Bulldog defender voted to the second team.
Both players led Georgia in tackles and tackles for a loss. Mondon led the way with tackles with 76, while Dumas-Johnson finished second with 70. Dumas-Johnson led the team in tackles for a loss with nine, while Mondon finished second with eight. Mondon also added an interception, which he caught off of a teammate's foot, while Dumas-Johnson forced a fumble. Dumas-Johnson also had four sacks on the season, while Mondon only had one.
Mondon and Dumas-Johnson aren’t alone at the linebacker position. Former five-star linebacker Xavian Sorey from the 2021 class and sophomore Jalon Walker both return to the team as well.
Sorey didn’t see the field a ton last season and only totaled three tackles, but did recover a fumble. He did, however, start on the Black team during G-Day. He led the team — beating out players like Dumas-Johnson — in tackles with seven and also recorded a half tackle for a loss. With Mondon likely out early in the season, head coach Kirby Smart expects to utilize Sorey in the meantime.
Walker also saw the field in a limited fashion as a freshman but still had nine tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack. Walker also blocked a punt against Kent State when playing on special teams. He was voted to the media preseason All-SEC teams, as the only defensive Bulldog voted to the third team.
While several linebackers returned to the room, a few did end up departing. Trezmen Marshall, who had 19 tackles, four and a half tackles for a loss and one sack, transferred to Alabama. While Marshall didn’t start, he was a solid contributor for Georgia and will likely start for the Crimson Tide.
Rian Davis, who had 15 tackles and a half a tackle for a loss, transferred to UCF. Davis did start for a short time while Mondon was injured, but will likely start for the Golden Knights next season.
While two players left, several joined the team. Five-star Raylen Wilson and four-star CJ Allen joined the team for spring practice and played well on the Red team during G-Day. Allen finished second in tackles with five and played well as a starter. Wilson also started and totaled four tackles and a pick-six.
The two freshmen will be joined by another: Troy Bowles, son of Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles. While he hasn’t taken the field, he’ll provide depth alongside Wilson, Allen and redshirt freshman EJ Lightsey.
The linebacker position has been key across Georgia’s past two national championships and with the return and injection of even more talent, it’ll likely be a similar story this season.