Leading up to the 2023 college football season, sports editor Owen Warden will review each of Georgia football's position groups.
Georgia football’s offensive line is undergoing some slight changes.
Despite returning three starters and a player who started towards the end of last season, the Bulldogs’ offensive line has one unresolved hole: the left tackle position.
The right tackle position, unlike left tackle, already has its replacement lined up. Former starter Warren McClendon — drafted in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Rams — was injured at the end of the 2022 season, causing expected 2023 starter and former five-star Amarius Mims to start in post-season play.
Broderick Jones started at left tackle last season and was recently selected in the first round with the 16th pick by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jones earned his starting job in a similar way to Mims, starting for an injured Jamaree Salyer late in the 2021 season and, upon Salyer’s return, playing left tackle in the 2021 national championship while Salyer moved over to right guard.
There are two primary candidates to replace Jones. The first is redshirt freshman Earnest Greene III, who despite joining the team as a guard, quickly shifted over to tackle once he stepped on campus.
Greene suffered an injury and sat out his true freshman season, but played most of the left tackle snaps at G-Day and rotated with junior Austin Blaske. Blaske, who also has center flexibility, has seen very limited game action but has been a player favored by head coach Kirby Smart.
While the starting status of the tackles is up in the air, the interior of the line is well established. Starting center Sedrick Van Pran and guards Xavier Truss and Tate Ratledge return for a second straight season of starting altogether after coming in second for the Joe Moore Award last season. Ratledge and Van Pran were both named starters nearly three years ago for the first of Georgia’s two national championships, although Ratledge was injured for most of that season.
The consistency on the interior of the offensive line should be beneficial to helping out the development of whoever starts at the tackle positions. This development is expected by the media, as four out of the five possible offensive line starters earned preseason All-SEC team nods. Van Pran, Ratledge and Mims were all voted to the media’s preseason All-SEC first team, with Truss being voted to All-SEC second team.
Georgia has a lot of depth at the offensive line as well. Redshirt junior Chad Lindberg serves as one of the team’s backup tackles alongside freshmen five-star tackle Monroe Feeling and four-star Bo Hughley.
Redshirt sophomores Micah Morris and Dylan Fairchild back up the guard positions with redshirt sophomore Jared Wilson also serving as a depth center. Other true freshmen like Joshua Miller and Kelton Smith serve as even further depth on the interior, while redshirt freshmen Aliou Bah and Drew Bobo move around at different spots.
While the official state of the starting unit is partially in question, the offensive line unit as a whole is filled with enough talent that Georgia should have another strong group.