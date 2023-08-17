Georgia’s pass rushers are surrounded by question marks entering the 2023 football season.
The unit lost its two starters to the NFL draft, with Nolan Smith and Robert Beal both being drafted in the first and fifth rounds respectively.
Chaz Chambliss, who started in place of Smith after the now-departed senior was injured in the Florida game, returns as the oldest player in the room. The junior totaled 15 tackles and two sacks last season.
Other returnees include sophomores Marvin Jones Jr. and Darris Smith. Jones is expected to start alongside Chambliss with Smith serving as a reserve and rotational pass rusher. Jones’ freshman season was a quiet one — he only totaled four tackles and a sack — but he could make a big jump in year two.
Jalon Walker, who will spend most of his time at inside linebacker, saw snaps at outside linebacker last season and head coach Kirby Smart said he will occasionally do the same this year. Redshirt freshman CJ Madden rounds out the group of returnees providing depth, which is key due to the loss of MJ Sherman to the transfer portal.
Damon Wilson, Samuel M’Pemba and Gabe Harris — who rank as five-star and highly rated four-stars respectively according to the 247Sports Composite — join Madden to provide depth to a room that needs it. Wilson, as the highest-rated, could come in and produce early, although it’s more likely he serves in a reserve and rotational role. M’Pemba and Harris, who were teammates in high school at IMG Academy, will likely need some time to continue to develop but should serve as strong depth pieces in case of injury.
Georgia’s ability to get after the passer has been key for the past few seasons and if the team wishes to make a run at a third national championship, Georgia’s outside linebackers and pass rushers will need someone to step up for the defense.