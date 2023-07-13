Leading up to the 2023 college football season, sports editor Owen Warden will review each of Georgia football's position groups.
Georgia’s kicking unit is undergoing a lot of changes.
The Bulldogs lost three-year starter and two-time national champion Jack Podlesny to the NFL, and with the consistent starter gone, the Bulldogs will have to find their next starter at kicker.
Rising junior Jared Zirkel appeared the most likely candidate to take over for Podlesny. Zirkel has backed up Podlesny for the past few seasons and saw playing time as the starting kicker opposite Podlesny in G-Day back in 2022. Zirkel made a game-winning field goal for the Black team in that game.
Zirkel has only totaled one attempted field goal, which he made from 21 yards out against South Carolina this past season.
Zirkel did get the start alongside last year’s starting punter Brett Thorson during the most recent G-Day. He had a decent performance, making two out of three of his field goals, with his furthest being from 42 yards. Zirkel also got most of the work on kickoffs, kicking off for both teams.
Zirkel started opposite Liam Badger, who transferred from Kennesaw State. The rising redshirt sophomore did not play for the Owls before transferring.
Badger arguably had the more impressive G-Day performance. He only attempted one field goal but drilled the 51-yarder through the uprights. Badger didn’t receive as much playing time as Zirkel but did raise questions about if the job was truly Zirkel’s.
The one wildcard in Georgia’s kicker situation is three-star Peyton Woodring, the No. 1 rated kicker in the 2023 class. Woodring was not on the roster during G-Day since he did not officially enroll at Georgia until after he completed high school. His inclusion in the kicker competition this fall could shake things up drastically.
While the punting unit — including starter Thorson and backup Noah Jones — remains the same for another season, the long snapper position had a minor shake-up.
Payne Walker, who split reps with rising senior William Mote in 2022, did not return to the team. As such, the team is likely looking for a player to split reps with Mote. One option is returnee Jonathan Washburn, who split reps with a new face, freshman Will Snellings during the G-Day game.
The two traded off every so often, while Mote played the whole game. While Washburn has been with the team longer, neither player has necessarily separated themselves, as the competition will likely run into the season unless clarified by head coach Kirby Smart.
While the special teams unit may be often overlooked, a strong unit has been key to Georgia’s back-to-back championships and could be key for Georgia’s pursuit of a three-peat.