Leading up to the 2023 college football season, sports editor Owen Warden will review each of Georgia football's position groups.
The tight end position’s depth chart is pretty cut and dry for Georgia.
Junior Brock Bowers, who won the Mackey Award last season — given to the best tight end in college football — was also voted to the media’s preseason All-SEC first team. He had 942 receiving yards and caught seven touchdowns last season. He also ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns.
Bowers has held down the role of No. 1 tight end since his freshman year and will likely enter the NFL draft next season. As such, Georgia will begin finding his replacement, which might just be his current backups.
Sophomore Oscar Delp is entering his second season with the Bulldogs. The former highly rated four-star sat behind Bowers and Darnell Washington — who was recently drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers — last year. As such, he didn’t see the field all too often but did register five catches for 61 yards and a touchdown.
Delp played alongside Bowers on the Red team during G-Day, likely signaling his role as the new No. 2 tight end. He was targeted four times and had one catch for 17 yards in that game. Delp, a solid blocker and receiver, should fill the second tight-end role well.
Due to four tight ends leaving the team — Washington to the NFL Draft and Arik Gilbert, Ryland Goede and Brett Seither all transferring out — the depth in the room is a little lighter than it was last season. However, the Bulldogs recruited two four-star tight ends to fill in those spots.
Lawson Luckie showcased his receiving ability in G-Day when suiting up on the Black team. He had three catches for 48 yards and was second on the team in receiving. This performance and the fact that he started signals that Luckie is likely taking Delp’s place as the No. 3 tight end.
Luckie is continuing to develop as a blocker as well and has shown a lot of promise in all aspects of being a tight end. He likely won’t be as impactful as a freshman like Bowers was, but he’s a promising piece for the future.
The other freshman on the team is Pearce Spurlin, who did not play during G-Day due to injury. While the expectations for Spurlin are unknown, he’ll likely contribute in blowout game scenarios, while also providing strong depth.
The tight end position group is one of the youngest on the team, but with all the athleticism in that room, it’s also one of the most talented.