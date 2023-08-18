Georgia’s wide receiver group is in flux.
The room is filled with several returnees and new faces, each set to possibly make a major impact this season.
The Bulldogs, for the past two offseasons, have lost their projected No. 1 wide receiver to either the draft of the transfer portal. George Pickens entered the NFL draft after the 2021 season and Adonai “AD” Mitchell transferred to Texas after this most recent season. Both were hurt for most of their final seasons with the Bulldogs, but their departures left question marks nonetheless.
Georgia did retain key contributors from last year’s roster like Ladd McConkey — who was voted to the media’s preseason All-SEC first team — and others like Arian Smith, Dillon Bell and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.
McConkey led all receivers in receiving yards and touchdowns, totaling 762 yards and seven touchdowns. Rosemy-Jacksaint placed second for all receivers with 337 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Smith had 198 receiving yards and a touchdown — including a 76-yard touchdown in the Peach Bowl to help propel Georgia to a win. Bell, meanwhile, totaled 180 receiving yards and three touchdowns.
Despite the existing pieces on the roster, Georgia added two players that led their respective teams in receiving yards from the transfer portal. Dominic Lovett outpaced all of Georgia’s receivers in terms of receiving yards when he played for Missouri last season. He had 846 receiving yards and three touchdowns. Rara Thomas led Mississippi State with 626 receiving yards and seven touchdowns as a red-zone threat.
With at least six different players contending for substantial playing time, it’s unclear who will ultimately put up the most productive season. However, with Kearis Jackson entering the NFL draft and Dominick Blaylock transferring to Georgia Tech, the log jam is less severe.
Several other Bulldogs are also on the roster providing strong depth and rotational value. Players like junior Jackson Meeks, sophomores De’Nylon Morrissette and Cole Speer and redshirt freshman C.J. Smith return for another season. True freshmen Tyler Williams, Anthony Evans III and Zeed Haynes fill out the rest of the depth chart.
While the wide receiver depth chart still needs to be refined, the Bulldogs can rely on its veterans and talented tight end Brock Bowers to help carry the receiving load.