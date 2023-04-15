On Saturday, April 15, the Red team defeated the Black team 31-26, as the two faced off in the G-Day spring game. Here are some observations from The Red & Black.
An offensive “dual”
The Red and Black teams each brought offensive fireworks to the table in this game. At least, both teams brought it in the first half. In the second half, the teams slowed down a bit.
Carson Beck started at quarterback for the Red team. He went 13-18 for 211 yards and a touchdown, including three passes over 30 yards all in the first half. He was calm in the pocket and made impressive throws to put the Red team up. He made a short stint on the Black team and went 2-4 with 20 yards
Familiar faces Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and Dillon Bell were on the receiving end of those throws. Bowers led the trio with two receptions for 55 yards, impressing in this year’s G-Day as he had his past two seasons with the Bulldogs. Wide receiver Arian Smith himself had an impressive game, totaling two touchdowns — one on the ground and one through the air.
On the Black team, Brock Vandagriff might have started the game, but rising sophomore Gunner Stockton got most of the snaps. Vandagriff played in the final quarter and completed 9-14 passes and two touchdowns. Vandagriff went 4-11 for 40 yards with the Red team. Stockton completed 13-22 passes for thin the game for 144 yards and no touchdowns.
The running game was less effective on the day. The Red team netted only 37 rushing yards, while the Black team rushed for 47 yards. Roderick Robinson II was the leading rusher in the game, running for 42 yards, and averaging nearly four yards per carry.
A defensive second half
While the two teams started incredibly hot in the first half, the defense started turning up in the second half and completed the game with an impressive performance.
In the fourth quarter, Red team’s freshman linebacker Raylen Wilson picked off a tipped Stockton pass and brought it back for the only score in the second half. This was the second of the game, following Tykee Smith’s interception in the third quarter.
After no interceptions were recorded in the first half, senior Tykee Smith broke on a route and picked off Vandagriff for the Black team.
The team wouldn’t score any points due to a pass deflection from the Red team’s freshman defensive lineman Jordan “Big Baby” Hall, who totaled two on the day. Freshman cornerback AJ Harris also had a solid day, netting a team-leading six tackles and one pass breakup for the Red team.
The Black team was led in tackles by linebacker Xavian Sorey, who had seven. Sorey, Jamon Duman-Johnson, Tykee Smith and Warren Brinson all totaled half a sack in this game. Zion Logue recorded the only full sack for the team with one. Javon Bullard and Daylon Everette each totaled one pass breakup.
An afternoon filled with honors
Amidst the game being played, plenty of honors and awards were given out. To start the game, Que, or Uga X was honored with a retirement ceremony. Boom was officially named Uga XI, as the spike collar was placed around his neck.
To start the game out, an intentional delay of game was taken in memory of the late offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Players lifted their fists and helmets into the air in honor of their teammates who had died earlier this year.
In the first half, several of last year’s Bulldogs, including several heading to the NFL draft, returned to be celebrated for the 2023 national championship victory. Each received their rings, which were debuted on the Bulldogs’ Twitter before the game.
Finally, at halftime, Georgia held a ceremony for Brock Bowers, who won the 2022 John Mackey Award, which is given to the best tight end of the season.