Leading up to the 2023-2024 college football season season, Red & Black assistant sports editor Bo Underwood will count down the top 10 Georgia players at each individual position.
10. Odell Thurman (2002-2004)
There’s a good chance that Odell Thurman ends up a lot higher on this list if he had played more than 26 games at Georgia. In that short span, he was a two time All-SEC first team selection and a semifinalist for the Butkus Award in 2004, which is given to the country’s best linebacker. His 99-yard pick six against Auburn in 2003 is one of the rivalry’s most classic moments.
Despite being undersized for an inside linebacker, Thurman possessed elite instincts and a nose for the football. His athleticism and speed served him quite well, and he’s one of Georgia’s best defenders of the early 2000s.
9. Randall Godfrey (1992-1995)
There may not be another name on this list who made a more immediate impact than Randall Godfrey. In 1992, he became the first true freshman in school history to lead the team in tackles, which resulted in him being crowned SEC Freshman of the Year.
Godfrey eclipsed the 100 tackle mark in each of his first three seasons, before an injury cost him much of his senior season. Still, he was a two-time All-SEC selection and a tackling machine for some Georgia teams who desperately needed the help.
8. Tommy Thurson (1980-1983)
Tommy Thurson was a part of Georgia’s famed 1980 national title team as a freshman, but he really made his name in the three years following that season. To this day, he is still the last Georgia linebacker to be named to the All-SEC team three times and he sits third on Georgia’s all-time tackling list.
He tends to be overshadowed by some of his teammates on that 1980 team, but Thurson played a critical role in some of the most dominant defenses Georgia has ever had.
7. John Brantley (1984-1987)
John “Rambo” Brantley was one of the most intimidating players to ever suit up for Georgia, and is one of four Bulldogs to ever make 400 career tackles — despite only having one as a freshman. He had three games with 20 or more tackles, and his final game for Georgia is one of the gutsiest performances in Bulldog history.
Brantley came down with bad food poisoning and missed essentially all of practice leading up to the 1987 Liberty Bowl against Arkansas. Playing on enough IVs and painkillers to probably make a modern trainer faint—plus a separated shoulder sustained during the game—- Brantley toughed it out to win Defensive MVP of Georgia’s 20-17 victory.
6. Boss Bailey (1998-2002)
The brother of two other Georgia players in Ronald and Champ Bailey — the latter of whom topped our top 10 Georgia cornerbacks list — Boss Bailey is one of the most physically gifted players the Bulldogs have ever seen. His senior season was nothing short of dominant, as he racked up 114 tackles, six sacks and three blocked kicks in 2002 and was named a first-team All-American as a result. He was a finalist for the Butkus and Lombardi awards, and was also honored as team captain.
Boss Bailey was a crucial part of a Georgia team that year who won the SEC Championship and the Sugar Bowl. If it weren’t for a slew of knee injuries, he may have gone down as the best linebacker in school history. Nevertheless, it’s pretty remarkable what he accomplished when he was able to play, and he’s well deserving of his spot here.
5. Rennie Curran (2007-2009)
Rennie Curran was a terror for Georgia’s defense in the mid-2000s. Although he was short for the position — at 5-foot-11 — and a bit stocky, he was fast enough to get pretty much anywhere he wanted on the field and laid out plenty of big hits in the middle.
He made 24 tackles for loss in his career, and his tendency to blow plays up before they could even start meant that other teams had to have him accounted for before every snap.
Curran was a two-time All-American and one of the biggest playmakers Georgia has ever had from the inside linebacker spot.
4. Knox Culpepper (1981-1984)
Knox Culpepper wasn’t the raw athlete that many of his counterparts on this list are, but he sure knew how to tackle. He owns the top two spots for most tackles in a game in Georgia history, with his 26 against Georgia Tech in 1983 still serving as the record and his 25 tackles against Auburn that same year being tied for second. He also has the two most productive tackling seasons in Georgia history, with 170 in 1984 and 166 in 1983.
He may not have the individual accolades that many other Georgia linebackers have, which pushes him down the list a bit, but there aren’t many Georgia defenders with more long-term production than Culpepper.
3. Nakobe Dean (2019-2021)
Nobody on this list has better ball instincts than Nakobe Dean. He was essentially the quarterback for Georgia’s historic 2021 defense and won the Butkus Award that year as the best linebacker in school history.
Dean posted 72 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, six passes defended and two interceptions that year— mind-blowing totals for a defense with as many moving parts as Georgia’s in 2021.
He was elite in both coverage, as a pass rusher and, paired alongside that year’s dominant defensive line, was a tremendous run stopper. Dean was arguably the most important player on what could very well be the best defense in college football history.
2. Ben Zambiasi (1974-1977)
Ben Zambiasi was the heart and soul of Georgia’s infamous “Junkyard Dawgs” defense of the mid-1970s. Practically nothing got by him in the middle of the field, and he led Georgia in tackles for three years in a row, while taking home All-SEC honors in all three of those years.
He owns three of Georgia’s top 10 tackling seasons, and had a reputation for being one of the most fearsome defenders of his era. He has made more tackles than anyone in Georgia history, and it’s highly unlikely that he gets surpassed any time in the near future. Zambiasi is one of the most physical players in SEC history, and Georgia may never see another player like him with the way football is evolving.
1. Roquan Smith (2015-2017)
There have been plenty of Bulldog linebackers with more statistical production or championship hardware than Roquan Smith, but none have been as flat-out unstoppable. Though he showed flashes of the player he would become as a freshman and sophomore, no one in college football could have been ready for what he would do as a junior in 2017.
Smith was a one-man wrecking crew for a Georgia team who won the SEC and made the College Football Playoff for the first time ever. He made 137 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and forced a fumble on his way to becoming the first Butkus Award winner in Georgia football history. He was also a unanimous All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
An incredibly gifted athlete with all the on-field smarts to match, Smith is the deadliest combination of raw talent and production Georgia has ever seen at linebacker.