Leading up to the 2023-2024 college football season season, Red & Black assistant sports editor Bo Underwood will count down the top 10 Georgia players at each individual position.
10. Sean Jones (2000-2003)
Sean Jones flew around the field for Georgia in the early 2000s. A gifted athlete with a freakish leaping ability, he finished his career with four career blocked kicks to go along with 10 interceptions, 10 tackles for a loss and 250 tackles.
Jones, along with the likes of pass rusher David Pollack and linebacker Boss Bailey, helped form Georgia’s vaunted 2002 defense that helped the Bulldogs win their first SEC championship in 20 years. He was a First Team All-American the next year in 2003 and went on to become a second round pick in the 2004 NFL draft.
9. Thomas Davis (2002-2004)
Thomas Davis saw some snaps at outside linebacker, where he would eventually move full-time for his 15 year NFL career. However, during his time at Georgia, he was one of the nation’s most feared free safeties.
Georgia was the only Division I offer Davis received coming out of Cuthbert High School, and he came in and made his name known. Davis led the Bulldogs in tackles for two years in a row in 2003 and 2004, and combined with Greg Blue to form one of the most hard-hitting safety tandems in Georgia history. He finished his career with 272 tackles, 10.5 sacks and three interceptions, and was a consensus All-American in 2004 and a two-time All-SEC selection.
8. Bill Krug (1975-1977)
Bill Krug was a three time All-SEC selection for Georgia in the 1970s, and was named an All-American in 1977. He was a big part of the 1976 “Junkyard Dawgs” defense that went 10-2 and earned a trip to that season’s Sugar Bowl.
Krug played a position known as a roverback — a position that serves as a hybrid of safety, linebacker and slot cornerback — but for this list, roverback will be viewed as safties.
Krug had 13 sacks and three interceptions in his career, was an incredibly versatile defender and one of the best SEC defensive backs of his era.
7. Jeff Hipp (1977-1980)
Jeff Hipp fit the mold of a modern, centerfield free safety more than that of Krug, and he thrived in that role for Georgia. He is one of four Georgia players to have ever picked off three passes in a single game, doing it against Georgia Tech in 1979.
Hipp helped shore up the defensive backfield for Georgia’s 1980 national championship team along with Scott Woerner, and his late game interception to seal a close 20-16 victory over Clemson was one of that season’s most pivotal plays.
He picked off 14 passes in his career, including a team-leading eight in 1980, and is one of the most skilled ballhawks to ever suit up for the Bulldogs.
6. Dominick Sanders (2014-2017)
A four year starter at safety, Dominick Sanders was the definition of consistency for Georgia’s secondary. He finished his career with 16 interceptions and is still tied for first in program history. He picked off two passes against Louisville in the Belk Bowl as a freshman, and his fourth quarter interception against Oklahoma in the 2018 Rose Bowl was a key momentum shifter in Georgia’s favor.
Sanders’ instincts and feel for the ball paid big dividends time and time again for the Bulldogs, and he was one of the biggest leaders on Georgia’s 2017 defense that won the SEC championship and made the first College Football Playoff in school history. Sanders was a two-time All-SEC selection and when he graduated after the 2017 season, his 54 starts were a new school record for a non-kicker.
5. Scott Woerner (1977-1980)
Scott Woerner did just about everything for Georgia in the late 1970s. He lined up at both cornerback and safety and was one of the best returners in the country. Woerner was an All-American as a senior on Georgia’s championship-winning 1980 team and is tied for sixth in program history with 13 interceptions.
He lined up at cornerback almost as much as he did at safety, but Woerner’s athleticism and ball skills made him a threat no matter where he was in the defensive backfield. He’s in both the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame and is a pillar of one of college football’s best teams of all time.
4. John Little (1983-1986)
To put it simply, John Little was a tackling machine. His 381 career tackles are seventh in program history and the most by a defensive back. His 25 tackles against Georgia Tech in 1984 are the second most in one game in Georgia history and the most in one game by a Georgia defensive back. That’s not to say Little couldn’t defend against the pass, though.
He finished his career with 10 interceptions, and his two picks in the last eight minutes against Clemson in 1985 helped lock up a close victory for Georgia. Little was a three year starter and two-time All-American, and one of the biggest playmakers Georgia has ever seen at safety.
3. Bacarri Rambo (2009-2012)
Bacarri Rambo wreaked havoc during his four-year career. A headhunting hitter with a ton of speed to go along with it, Rambo is tied for first in program history with 16 career interceptions. He played some nickel corner as a freshman in 2009 before becoming a full-time starter in 2010, but it was his junior year in 2011 where Rambo took his game to another level.
He picked off an SEC-leading eight passes and made 55 tackles on his way to an All-American selection and first team All-SEC nod, while Georgia made it to the SEC Championship. Rambo picked up another second team All-SEC spot as a senior in 2012, and finished his career as one of the most productive Georgia defenders ever.
2. Jake Scott (1967-1968)
No one in Georgia football history did more in two years than Jake Scott. In the run-dominated SEC of the late 1960s, he somehow managed to pick off 16 passes for a share of the school record. He clashed with head coach Vince Dooley at times and was even suspended before the 1968 season began, however, he was let back on the team in time for the start of the season, and went on to win SEC Player of the Year.
Scott was also a two-time first team All-SEC selection and a 1968 All American. He left Georgia early to go play professionally in Canada, but eventually signed with the Miami Dolphins. His NFL career would be even more impressive, as he was a five-time All-Pro, two-time Super Bowl Champion, and a Super Bowl MVP. Scott was a fearless defender with unreal coverage instincts, and is one of the most underrated football players of all time, regardless of position.
1. Terry Hoage (1980-1983)
As good as Scott was for two years, there isn’t a more accomplished defensive back in Georgia history than Terry Hoage. His first game action came in the 1981 Sugar Bowl that made Georgia national champions, and he blocked a field goal that would have tied the game at 3-3. Hoage went on to become a two-time consensus All American in 1982 and 1983, and even finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting in 1983 after picking off 12 passes, which still stands as an SEC record.
Longtime Georgia head coach Vince Dooley once called Hoage “the best defensive player I've ever coached and maybe the best one I've ever seen.” He was a two time SEC Defensive Player of the Year, and takes the crown here as the best safety in Bulldogs history.