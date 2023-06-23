Leading up to the 2023-2024 college football season season, Red & Black assistant sports editor Bo Underwood will count down the top 10 Georgia players at each individual position.
10. Chris Conley
Chris Conley is one of the most freakishly gifted receivers in Georgia history, demonstrated by his ridiculous NFL Combine in 2015 where he recorded a 45 inch vertical leap, 4.35 second 40-yard dash, and an 11 foot, seven-inch broad jump that led all receivers.
In terms of college production, Conley is tied for the fourth most receiving touchdowns in program history with 20. He might not have the statistical production that some of his superiors on the list do, but Conley was a fan-favorite at Georgia and one of the best jump-ball threats to ever suit up for the team.
9. Mohamed Massaquoi
Mohamed Massaquoi was a big and physical wideout who served as former quarterback Matthew Stafford’s top target throughout their careers at Georgia. In his senior year in 2008, he brought in 58 receptions for 920 yards and eight touchdowns.
His three touchdown performance against Georgia Tech in that same season remains tied for the most receiving touchdowns in a single game in Georgia history, and he’s seventh all time in Georgia career receiving yards. Massaquoi’s large frame and surprisingly fluid route running gave him a chance to come down with just about anything.
8. Lindsay Scott
Lindsay Scott’s miraculous 93 yard catch-and-run in the final seconds to beat Florida in 1980 — and the legendary Larry Munson call that came with it — is forever etched in Georgia lore, helped the Bulldogs win a national championship and is the biggest reason Scott is on this list.
That’s not to say Scott was a one play wonder, though. He has the eighth most receiving yards in school history and was known as one of the smoothest route runners in the country in his four year career at Georgia. His craftiness eventually made him the 13th overall pick in the NFL draft, but he will always be remembered for one of college football’s all-time great plays.
7. Hines Ward
Hines Ward is known for his legendary career with the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL before anything else, but his college career was nothing to snooze at either.
A converted quarterback who actually threw 112 passes as a sophomore for the Bulldogs in 1995, Ward eventually made the switch to full-time receiver.
His best statistical season came as a junior when he caught 52 passes for 900 yards and four touchdowns. He also returned a few kicks for the Bulldogs and even dabbled at running back, with 204 carries for 1066 yards and five touchdowns across his four-year career.
Ward’s incredible versatility is even more staggering when you consider the fact that after his Georgia career ended, doctors discovered that he had torn his ACL in the fourth grade in a biking accident and had just been playing without one in his left knee ever since. While his career totals don’t hold up well enough to justify him being higher here, Ward is definitely the most versatile player on this list and went on to accomplish even more after leaving Georgia.
6. Malcolm Mitchell
Mitchell played a little bit of cornerback for the Bulldogs in 2012 because they had so little depth there, which is a testament to how athletic he was early on.
He starred for Georgia at wideout, with an impressive freshman season in 2011 that saw him bring home Freshman All-SEC honors. However, a freak ACL injury in the first game of 2013 derailed his career quite a bit. Mitchell missed that whole season, and returned in 2014 to a much more limited role. In 2015, the Valdosta, Georgia native returned to form and posted his best statistical season with a team-leading 58 receptions, 865 yards and five touchdowns.
Known for his wide-ranging route running ability, long arms and big hands, Mitchell was one of the best offensive players of former head coach Mark Richt’s later Georgia tenure. He’s sixth in school history in receiving yards and tied for eighth in receiving touchdowns. If it weren’t for a slew of nagging knee issues, Mitchell likely would be much higher.
5. Tavarres King
Tavarres King was one of the most unstoppable high school receivers in Georgia history, posting a then state record 1,632 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns on 99 catches. He came to Georgia with high expectations, and got his turn as the No. 1 receiver in 2011 after a few years of sitting behind A.J. Green.
Though he didn’t make the leap many thought he would, King ended up becoming Georgia’s fourth all-time leading receiver with 2,602 career yards. He also still holds the school record for most receiving yards in a game with his 205 yard outburst against Michigan State in the 2012 Outback Bowl. King is one of the deadliest deep threats in Georgia history and well-deserving of a top five spot.
4. Brice Hunter
Brice Hunter was former quarterback Eric Zeier’s go-to guy. Together, the two put up some big numbers for some otherwise-struggling Georgia teams. Hunter left Georgia in 1995 as the Bulldogs’ all time leader in receptions and receiving yards and is still second and fifth in those respective categories almost 30 years later.
He became the first player in school history to surpass 900 receiving yards in 1993, and his 76 receptions that same year still remain a school record that no player has even come close to touching. Hunter was incredibly ahead of his time as a player, and helped pave the way for the modern Georgia wideouts who came after him.
3. Fred Gibson
Gibson was a multi-sport athlete who walked on to Georgia’s basketball team for a year and even spent some time in the NBA D-League — now known as the G-League.
On the gridiron, Gibson racked up the numbers, with his 2,884 career receiving yards still ranking second in school history. A big play threat from the moment he stepped on campus, Gibson caught 33 passes for 772 yards and six touchdowns as a freshman, at an outrageous 23.4 yards per catch. His senior year was his best statistically with 49 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns.
Gibson’s towering 6-foot-4 frame and unreal jumping ability made him a home run play waiting to happen, as well as one of the best receivers in school history.
2. A.J. Green
In terms of pure, unbridled talent, there hasn’t been another receiver like Green at Georgia.
A five star recruit who came in with the highest of expectations, Green came in and immediately set the Georgia record for catches and yards by a freshman with 56 and 963 respectively. He went on to become Georgia’s third all time receiver and second in touchdowns, and would likely be higher if not for a questionable four game suspension in 2010.
Green was an explosive athlete who produced a bevy of highlights for Georgia like his unreal one-handed touchdown catch against Colorado in 2010. His talent propelled him to becoming the fourth overall pick in 2011 the NFL draft, and he went on to have a stellar career with the Cincinnati Bengals.
1. Terrence Edwards
Green might have him beat in terms of talent, but no one has done more at the receiver position at Georgia than Terrance Edwards. He’s the Georgia all time leader in every receiving statistic, and the holder of the only 1,000 yard season in school history.
When he left Georgia, he was the SEC’s all time leading receiver and remained so until 2013. No one at his position has produced more. Edwards was an elite space creator and had the quickness to make people miss after the catch. There have been many talented wide receivers to come to Georgia after Edwards, but they’re all still chasing his records.