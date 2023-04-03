Georgia’s annual G-Day intrasquad scrimmage will have its capacity greatly reduced due to the renovations of Sanford Stadium.
The ongoing construction has limited fans to the north and east sides of the stadium for the G-Day festivities, according to Georgia Senior Associate Sports Communications Director Leland Barrow. Barrow added that the capacity would drop to around 54,000 in attendance — a significant reduction for a stadium that regularly holds nearly 93,000 fans.
Georgia has averaged over 73,000 fans in attendance at G-Day during Kirby Smart’s tenure as head coach, though last year’s game only brought a little over 68,000 fans to the stadium for the game.
The construction, which began after the conclusion of the 2022 football season, is currently in its first phase. The second phase is set to begin after the end of the 2023 football season. The $68.5 million renovations are intended to enhance gameday experiences for fans in the 94-year-old arena.
The G-Day game in particular will be the first chance for fans to view the defending national champions in action since Georgia throttled TCU 65-7 during the Jan. 9 national championship game.
G-Day isn’t for another two weeks, set for Saturday, April 15. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN2. The event will be open to the public, though it may be a more condensed atmosphere than the typical Sanford gameday.