With just over two weeks before Georgia football’s first home game, there is no sign of COVID-19 mandates for guests attending games in Sanford Stadium.
LSU announced on Tuesday that it will require Tiger Stadium attendees ages 12 and older to provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry to attend.
“As the flagship institution of the state of Louisiana, our foremost responsibility is to ensure the safety of our students, our supporters, and our community,” said LSU president William F. Tate in a statement on the new policy.
LSU is the first school in the SEC to require vaccination or a negative test for entry. The policy will be put into effect for the Tiger’s first home game on Sept. 11 against McNeese State.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a University of Georgia spokesman confirmed that the university intends to have fans back at full capacity without any COVID-19 restrictions for Georgia’s home opener.
UGA follows decisions made by the University System of Georgia, which announced that fully vaccinated students may return to university activities without a mask, and unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to continue to wear a mask on campus.
Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart said 90% of his team and staff are vaccinated, but several new additions keep them from being a fully-vaccinated team. The Bulldogs COVID-19 policies will be put to the test as they take on UAB in the teams first home game on Sept. 11.
While the university recommends vaccinations and masks on campus, COVID-19 restrictions are no longer mandated.