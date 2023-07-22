NASHVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, July 18, day two of SEC Media Days kicked off.
Unlike day one, which featured three teams, day two showcased four — Georgia, Vanderbilt, Auburn and Mississippi State.
Georgia
Head coach Kirby Smart took the stage for Georgia and brought along tight end Brock Bowers, cornerback Kamari Lassiter and offensive lineman Sedrick Van Pran.
Smart opened by recognizing the highs of winning a national championship and the lows of losing “two dear family members,” in former offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy. Willock and LeCroy died shortly after the championship win in a Jan. 15 car accident.
“A tragedy can either divide or unite us,” Smart said. “I’m proud of our players. It has definitely brought them closer together and united our team and our family.”
Smart — in regards to the three players he brought and his staff — spoke on the leadership he feels his team demonstrates. Smart even admitted that he had the hardest time he’s ever had picking representatives for the Bulldogs at SEC Media Days. He also mentioned his pride over having the same strength and conditioning coach, player development coach and athletic trainer for the past eight years.
Smart then spoke on the biggest “threat” to Georgia: complacency. To combat it, Smart has prioritized finding players that “love football and embrace a selfless role.” Additionally, Smart had the team study the New Zealand All-Blacks, one of the most successful rugby teams and — by Smart’s account — one of the “most successful sports teams in the history of teams,” with the highest winning percentage in over 100 years.
Smart said the team has taken a certain phrase from the All-Black: “Better never rests,” a mantra the three players in attendance took in stride.
“I think it goes along with if you’re not getting better you’re getting worse,” Bowers said. “Everyone else in the country is striving to be better and if we’re not, if we don’t keep growing at that rate or above it, we’re gonna get caught up to by other people.”
Vanderbilt
Clark Lea and the three Commodore players in attendance — linebacker Ethan Barr, defensive back Jaylen Mahoney and wide receiver Will Sheppard — didn’t have too far to travel for the SEC Media Days, as Vanderbilt University is located in the heart of Nashville.
Vanderbilt had one of its most successful seasons in recent history, including two SEC wins — the team’s last SEC win was in 2019 — against Florida and Kentucky. However, after the team’s best record since 2018, Lea isn’t satisfied.
“Though we can celebrate progress, we will never be satisfied with 5-7,” Lea said. “Vanderbilt football pursues success at the highest level, and we will not back down from our mission to build the best college football program in the nation.”
Lea said he’s currently set his sights on reaching “postseason play.” Lea mentioned he knows progression “is seldom linear and certainly never a guarantee,” but will continue working towards progress and developing the program.
“Our belief is simple: Devoted people, developmental approach, dominant program,” Lea said.
Amidst the construction the team is going through — which Lea paralleled with the constant construction Nashville is undergoing — the team still lost several players to the transfer portal, including linebacker and team captain Elijah McAllister, who transferred to Auburn and was in attendance at SEC Media Days.
While Vanderbilt did have success toward the end of the year, its beginning stretch of the season wasn’t as ideal. The most recognizable and one-sided loss the team suffered was against Georgia. The 55-0 loss was the second straight shutout loss against the Bulldogs, having lost 62-0 the previous year. Despite that, the team takes these losses in stride and seeks to improve.
“We know and understand that to become our best self and become the best team that we can be, it’s going to take going through the fire in order to get all the impurities and weakness that we have inside of us to become stronger, faster and play the way that we want to,” Mahoney said. “It’s believing in ourselves and what we can bring to Vanderbilt football, and also just taking that energy and applying it to the field.”
Auburn
Hugh Freeze — a former Ole Miss head coach — returned to SEC Media Days for the first time since 2016. He brought along McAllister, tight end Luke Deal and offensive lineman Kam Stutts.
Freeze spoke of his excitement to be a part of and represent Auburn. He talked about how thankful he is to the various Auburn staff members that hired him, as well as the Auburn fans. However, despite his enthusiasm for his new players and staff, he also admitted that he doesn’t fully know what the team will look like just yet.
“We’re excited to get started,” Freeze said. “We’ve got a lot of questions about exactly how we’re going to be, and truthfully I don’t know all the answers to that yet…There’s a lot of things that I’m not quite certain about, but excited about the opportunity to get to know our team better.”
Freeze also spoke on his efforts to change the culture surrounding Auburn football. Freeze said it’s based on “faith, attitude, mental toughness, integrity and love.”
Freeze also discussed his coordinators, Phillip Montgomery and Ken Austin, the latter of which came with him from Liberty. Freeze said he’s excited for what Montgomery will bring to the table, from his offensive system to his wisdom. Despite Freeze’s excitement for the Tigers, he also recognized there may be a gap between the team and the rest of the SEC.
“Does our roster from top to bottom look like Alabama’s, Georgia’s, LSU’s, Florida, [Texas] A&M, Ole Miss? I don’t know yet,” Freeze said. “I do know we improved Auburn, and I hope that means that we somehow close the gap to — if we have a good game plan — to be in some of those games in the fourth quarter and have maybe a shot to pull an upset.”
The Auburn players in attendance recognized the rivalry with a team like Georgia and emphasized the importance of that game. Auburn — who hasn’t beaten Georgia since 2017 — will host the Bulldogs this season and have the task of facing the back-to-back national champions.
“It’s one of the greatest rivalries in college football,” Deal said. “I love playing them every year. I can’t wait to play and give them our best shot. They’re working, we’re working, everybody’s working right now. Just work as hard as we can and do as well as we can right now with staying in the moment and working on our process.”
Mississippi State
First-year head coach Zach Arnett was introduced by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey as the only undefeated head coach in attendance. Arnett, who took over for former head coach Mike Leach after he died before Mississippi State’s bowl game, enters the 2023 season 1-0. Arnett began his opening statement by recognizing the man he worked under.
“Before I start out, I would like to acknowledge that I have seen that graphic listing the word count for every head coach’s opening statement last year at this event and coach Leach’s was seven. Seven words,” Arnett said. “I’ve already said too much, and that combined with wearing a tie, I’m sure I’ve disappointed him a little bit here today. In recognition of his tremendous impact and influence, not only on the game of football but on myself, I’m going to do my best to keep this short and sweet.”
Arnett said that he took a lot of wisdom and knowledge from a coach he called “a unanimous first-ballot Hall of Famer,” claiming his impact on the game of college football was immense. Arnett also said there are plenty of Leach’s sayings that still persist inside not only in Mississippi State’s locker room, but in locker rooms across the country.
However, while Arnett said that Leach will continue to influence the program, Arnett has begun to shape and build the team to be “tough, hard-nosed, disciplined.”
Arnett promoted former linebacker coach Matt Brock. He said it was an easy decision, as the two share similar defensive philosophies. Arnett also hired former Appalachian State offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay. Barbay brings a new system to the Bulldogs, one that two of the three players in attendance — quarterback Will Rogers, running back Jo’quavious Marks and defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy — are excited about. Marks looks forward to playing a more traditional running back role like he did back in high school, while Rogers looks forward to utilizing the tight end position more often.
Rogers also commented on two Bulldogs: New Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas and new Mississippi tight end Ryland Goede. Rogers said that Thomas is “really good” and spoke highly of the departed Mississippi State player. On Goede, Rogers said that the two bonded quickly.
“We’re really, really close off the field,” Rogers said. “Have a Bible study together, things like that, so we really connect. I think he does a really good job and he came from Georgia, so he knows how to play tight end. We’re really excited for him and I think he’s gonna play a lot for us and help us out.”