NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The third day of the SEC Media Days kicked off on Wednesday, July 19.
Four teams were once again present, with representatives from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky taking the podium.
Alabama
The longest-tenured SEC coach took the stage to kick off day three of SEC Media Days. Head coach Nick Saban — who is entering his 16th season with Alabama — was joined by edge rusher Dallas Turner, cornerback Kool-Aid Mckinstry and offensive lineman JC Latham.
Saban spoke of his team’s offseason in glowing terms. From the off-season programs to spring and summer practices, to even his vacations, where he received several “Roll Tides” in Italy.
The Crimson Tide program underwent several changes this offseason. They had 10 players drafted from the team, brought in the No. 1 recruiting class and hired two new coordinators on both sides of the ball. Amid all the changes, Saban reiterated one thing for his team: humility.
“We want to stay focused on the process of what we need to do to play winning football at every position,” Saban said. “I’m not here to create expectations for our team. Lots of people will do that, but expectations, in some way, are a premeditated way to create disappointment… So we would rather stay focused on what we need to do to get the outcome to be the best we can be as a team at every position with every player.”
Alabama has consistently sent players to the NFL and brought in highly-rated talent and this year appears to be no different. However, Saban believes even among the team’s young talent, there is experience and leadership on the team, even if in a small amount. Despite that, Saban has faith in those younger players.
“I think experience matters, I really do, but I also think that when you have young players who are hungry and have great energy and enthusiasm, that’s helpful to the team chemistry as well,” Saban said. “Their development is critical to us having a successful team, and we do have some good, young players. I think the challenge is for us as coaches to be able to help those guys develop to where they can play winning football.”
While the overall talent still appears strong — with the three players present all potential top 10 picks in next year’s NFL draft — the one contentious position is quarterback. Three different players are up for the job, but Saban compared that battle to baking a cake. Saban said each is working hard, developing and competing well, but that he still needs to “let the cake bake until somebody separates themselves.”
For now, all three players in attendance look to play at a high level and teach the new additions, just as recently departed players did for them.
“We just hope to lead by example every day,” Turner said. “We got new guys coming in. We just show the new guys how it is supposed to be at the University of Alabama.”
Arkansas
Third-year head coach Sam Pittman and the three players he brought — quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Raheim “Rocket” Sanders and defensive lineman Landon Jackson — were all in attendance for day three.
The Razorbacks disappointed some in 2022, falling short of the high expectations placed upon them after a strong 2021 season. Whether it was due to a worse season or for other reasons, several players and coaches left the team. Now, with new coordinators and even a few new players, Pittman and the team look to improve ahead of the season.
“We had a very good off-season. We have a lot of situational football to get fixed. We’ve worked on it,” Pittman said. “I’ve worked on myself… [The] program is built on toughness, physicality, the ability to be coached, the ability to be loyal to each other and I feel like our team is that way.”
Even after losing several players to the transfer portal, Arkansas brought several in themselves. Pittman admitted that he thinks the players on Arkansas’s roster are better than before, specifically on the defensive line. While Pittman did say the transfer portal is a bit of a give-and-take, he’s thankful for its benefits.
Pittman also believes in the returning players, specifically Jefferson and Sanders. Pittman has a lot of belief in Sanders to continue to produce another 1,000-rushing-yard season due to his strong work ethic. Pittman also thinks that Jefferson has a lot of trust in new offensive coordinator Dan Enos, and should have more throwing opportunities and could set records as a result.
“KJ Jefferson, our quarterback, is on the verge of setting, oh, at least six, seven records,. Great leader for us, wonderful kid, very proud of him,” Pittman said. “He is our leader. He’s our leader both on the offense and the defense. KJ is our team leader and we are awful happy that he is.”
Arkansas will face its SEC West opponents for one last time. The team will have to play strong teams like Alabama, LSU and Ole Miss.
However, despite these difficult matchups and the matchups that are to come with Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC, one game that still remains in the minds of Arkansas players is the 2021 match against Georgia inside Sanford Stadium. Sanders still recalls that game and says it’s one of the best fan bases that he’s ever traveled to.
“It wasn’t as good of a game as we expected it would’ve been, but it was a good experience,” Sanders said. “Definitely want to go back there.”
Florida
Head coach Billy Napier — joined by offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun, cornerback Jason Marshall and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall — made his appearance at the SEC Media Days for the second time in his career.
He started his statement by discussing how humbled he is to be within the culture of the University of Florida, but also how much he loves the SEC itself. He said he loves the cSEC’s competition and passion for the game.
After a somewhat disappointing season for the Gators last season, Napier is excited about the new additions alongside the veteran talent that remained with the team.
“This is a new group of players and we have a few new staff dynamics, but one of the things that I’m encouraged about is we had 97% of our team with us in January,” Napier said. “I’m excited about the compound effect of year two, the consistency of process [and] the consistency in our systems.”
Napier holds a unique role from other SEC coaches as the play caller on offense. While Napier will continue to consider handing that job off one day, he enjoys having control on the offense and how it establishes the team’s identity, Napier said.
As the primary play caller, Napier will work directly with new quarterback and Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz. Napier said he likes what he’s seen from him, both as a player and a person.
Florida and Georgia have both been in contention for years. The two teams will continue to play each other even amid the removal of the SEC East and West, keeping the rivalry alive. While some players view it as another game the team needs to win, others view it as a game to look forward to.
“It’s a big rivalry, been going on for a long time,” Marshall said. “It’s been going on the time that I’ve been here [and in] the past. It’s a big rivalry, always a good game and I’m looking forward to it.”
Kentucky
Head coach Mark Stoops, offensive lineman Eli Cox, defensive lineman Octavious Oxendine and pass rusher J.J. Weaver represented Kentucky at SEC Media Days.
Stoops spoke on the high turnover happening in college football, including his own team. Amid this, he also said that he feels very good about his team, his coaching staff and the roster. Stoops also admitted that his team fell short in several aspects.
“We have to improve,” Stoops said. “We have to protect the quarterback. We have to be physical and have some balance.”
Georgia is one team, alongside head coach Kirby Smart, that is consistently praiseworthy of how physical Kentucky is. In both of Georgia’s national championship-winning seasons, Kentucky held the Bulldogs to some of their worst offensive performances all season.
“Let’s not talk about [Georgia]. We don’t need to aggravate them. They are the type of team, you challenge them, they are going to make you look bad,” Stoops said. “I do give a lot of credit to Brad White, our defensive coordinator, staff and our players. They played really hard, but close isn’t good enough. I am proud of the way they competed on that side. Now we need to put it all together and try to win the game.”
Despite some of the success the Wildcats have seen, Stoops still believes the team could embody their physicality more.
Stoops views physicality so highly as that’s what he believes it takes to “win at the highest level.” Stoops respects Georgia because of how physical the team is, but also how well-coached the team is.
“It takes a lot of things to put it together at the highest level,” Stoops said. “But to me, we can control the physical part of it, so we have to at least meet that and at times last year, I feel like we weren’t successful at being who we are. Now we have to put the other pieces together as well.”
All of the players present, including Weaver, believe Kentucky needs to get back to “that physical lifestyle,” and get back to “old Kentucky football.” However, that doesn’t mean they don’t appreciate the respect they get for the team’s physicality from teams like Georgia.
“It’s a big point of pride for us, just because that’s what coach Stoops harps us on. We leave out a game, yeah we lost the game, we go out with the L, but at the same time, they felt that loss, like it was a hard-fought game for sure,” Oxendine said. “I feel like coach Smart says that almost after every time we played them. Because it is always a gruel, nice, SEC game every time we played them and it’ll be the same thing this year.”