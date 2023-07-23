NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The fourth and final day of the SEC Media Days took place on Thursday, July 20. The final three teams — Tennessee, Ole Miss and South Carolina — each took the stage to close out the four-day event.
Tennessee
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel brought along quarterback Joe Milton III, defensive tackle Omari Thomas and tight end Jacob Warren just a few hours away from Knoxville, Tennessee, to Nashville, Tennessee, for SEC Media Days.
The Tennessee program was recently forced to vacate 11 wins from the 2019 and 2020 seasons due to recruiting violations under former head coach Jeremy Pruitt. The violations included paying players like Darnell Washington, who never committed to Tennessee. Heupel, despite the investigations and the Volunteers coming off poor seasons, managed to completely turn the program around, leading them to a No. 1 ranking at one point last season.
“When I took over two years ago, there was so much uncertainty that surrounded our program in late January,” Heupel said. “Because of the connection and accountability and the love and trust we’ve built inside of the building with our players and staff, we’ve been able to climb relatively quickly.”
Heupel has helped lead the Volunteers’ offense to be rated as the No. 1 scoring offense in both touchdowns and points per game. However, Heupel gave a lot of credit to the players themselves. He said he believes that championship seasons occur when there’s strong leadership, accountability and connection inside of the team’s locker room.
One example of these players from last year’s team was former quarterback Hendon Hooker. The former Virginia transfer attended SEC Media Days last year for Tennessee, just as Milton did this year. Milton transferred from Michigan, marking it twice that Heupel’s starting quarterbacks came from the transfer portal. However, despite not having these players on the team for their entire careers, Heupel has gotten plenty out of them and seen plenty out of them, too. Milton’s willingness to sit behind Hooker and learn particularly stood out to Heupel.
“It’s rare that you’re able to keep quarterbacks inside of your quarterback room. The days of having four or five quarterbacks are probably not real anymore,” Heupel said. “Guys want the ability to play and compete early. I think it’s rare that a young man like [Milton] is able to sit back and trust the people around him; that we have his best interest at heart, recognize the areas that he can and needs to grow in to become the player that he’s capable of.”
While Tennessee did claim big-time wins over Alabama and LSU to get to that No. 1 spot, it was quickly taken by Georgia. This marked a drop in Tennessee’s performance, which included a loss to unranked South Carolina. If Tennessee wishes to make a playoff run this season, the back-to-back national champions are likely the team’s biggest obstacle and one the team has to work hard to surmount.
Ole Miss
Head coach Lane Kiffin — who brought along running back Quinshon Judkins, defensive end Cedric Johnson and cornerback Deantre Prince — let his feelings on the current landscape of college football be known during his turn at SEC Media Days.
Kiffin expressed disappointment with the state of NIL deals. While he thinks it’s “phenomenal that players get a chance to get paid,” he believes these several issues with the lack of an organized system itself and that other players “can opt into free agency.”
“I was just thinking on the plane ride over here, what if you had that in other sports? Tom Brady, A’Ja Wilson, Lionel Messi, LeBron James, what if every year those guys can opt to free agency — twice a year — and they have no long-term contracts? Basically, everybody is not even on a one-month contract because they can leave in two windows,” Kiffin said. “It’s created a lot of issues and roster changes.”
Kiffin also said he is disappointed with the “pay-to-play” system. He said the schools with the most money earn those players and that the recruiting ranking will showcase the teams with highest paying donors at the top. However, Kiffin finished by saying his team will deal with it.
“I don’t have the exact solution because it is so complicated,” Kiffin said. “I used to say they should be employees so they can have real contracts. But there’s way more issues. That solves one problem but opens up more when they are actually employees of the university.”
While a perfect NIL solution feels out of sight, the 2023-2024 season does not, and Kiffin said he’s looking forward to it. With the prioritizing of mental health combined with the new transfers and coaching hires, Kiffin is excited to see what the team can bring on the football field, although he believes the team needs work in the fall.
Kiffin said he wants to do more to unite the team and keep them playing at a high level. However, one player he and the rest of the team have confidence in is former freshman breakout Judkins, who is entering his second year. Kiffin called Judkins special and expects another great season after he led the SEC in carries, yards and touchdowns as a freshman.
Judkins, meanwhile, said he continues to work hard, stay humble and take pride in moments like being the youngest player selected to attend SEC Media Days.
“The trust me and coach Kiffin have is very special,” Judkins said. “I’m excited to here [at SEC Media Days]. It has been an awesome experience. Just to represent my school, coaches [and] everybody in the university is critical.”
South Carolina
South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer appeared at the SEC Media Days for the third time in his career. He was joined by quarterback Spencer Rattler, defensive lineman Tonka Hemingway and punter Kai Kroeger.
Beamer said he appreciates how hungry his team is. While South Carolina surged to eight wins last season — including victories over Tennessee and Clemson — Beamer and the team aren’t satisfied.
“It’s a big thing with us and a big message: no complacency,” Beamer said. “We can’t assume that because things went well for us last season — because we won eight games and accomplished a lot of firsts — that it’s just automatically going to go that way again because we have returning players.”
Beamer mentioned that there are 38 new players on the team but that several personnel returned, excluding new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who Beamer is excited for. Beamer is also challenging his program to be better in every way, including off the field.
Beamer also shared how far the program has come in recruiting, in culture and success. Beamer was asked about the fact that he’s beaten three of five coaches that have won national championships, and while he’s excited, Beamer maintained a desire for improvement.
“Those great wins that we had over those fantastic Hall of Fame coaches took all three phases and everybody in our program as well,” Beamer said. “So for us, it’s going to be to continue to recruit great players and bring great people into our program.”
With Beamer seeing so much change and growth in the program, someone like Rattler, who played under Beamer when he was an assistant coach at Oklahoma, has seen his current head coach grow and evolve into his current role. This growth, especially if it continues, will be essential for claiming that first win against Georgia.
“I feel it’s natural, it’s in his blood,” Rattler said. “He’s a natural leader, great person, great coach. Everything he says and does motivates us as a group. He has this program headed in the right direction.”