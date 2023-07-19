NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Florida-Georgia rivalry is one of the most well-known rivalries in college football.
The two teams have been playing each other in Jacksonville, Florida, since 1933 and have had plenty of back-and-forth matchups. The neutral site game was recently extended into 2024 and 2025.
“Well, I think that the Florida-Georgia game is an incredible rivalry,” Florida head coach Billy Napier said. “I think there's history there. There's tradition there.”
However, with upcoming construction on TIAA Bank Stadium in 2026, the game appears to be moving towards a home-and-home — with one game being played in Athens and the other in Tallahassee, Florida.
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has been a big proponent of making the home-and-home permanent, a sentiment he made known at SEC Media Days last year.
“When it comes down to it, there’s a very, very basic element of everything comes back to, number one money and number two, recruiting and getting good players,” Smart said. “I firmly believe that we’ll be able to sign better players by having it as a home-and-home because we’ll have more opportunities to get them to campus.”
Napier, meanwhile, has enjoyed the Jacksonville neutral site matchup. He has referenced the monetary benefits of playing there, but understands the benefits Smart has mentioned. He said as much at this year’s SEC Media Days.
“There's a ton of economic implications relative to these decisions. We are going to have to cross that bridge at some point due to the renovations in Jacksonville but there's benefit to home-at-home from a recruiting perspective, and I think there's benefit from an economic standpoint for both athletic departments and institutions,” Napier said. “Right now we have three more years of the same model. I’ve got enough grass to mow right now, so I’m going to focus on the things that are in front of me.”
Several Florida players also commented on the rivalry. When asked about the possibility of playing home-and-home games, each Florida player in attendance was excited about the promise of it.
"That’d be a good opportunity, that would be a great opportunity actually,” junior corner Jason Marshall said. “I wish that could actually happen, to travel to each other’s stadium because, personally, I probably will never see or hear what their stadium looks like. I wish we were able to do that, but we can’t. But, that would be a great experience.”
Redshirt junior offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun echoed that sentiment, but — as a Jacksonville native — enjoys the neutral site matchup.
“Yeah, honestly that would be really cool to have a home [in Athens] and a home game [in Tallahassee], but I’m from Jacksonville. I love playing in Jacksonville. I get a buzz in my body every time we’re driving over the bridge to the stadium,” Eguakun said. “But playing a home-and-home would be cool, too. I think they could maybe go home, home, Jacksonville or something like that. That game means so much, I think that if you put the ball down and lined it up in the parking lot, everybody’s gonna be ready to go.”
While it’s unclear what the future of this matchup is, players have a strong love for playing in their own home stadium, even if they’ve only been at a program for a year like wide receiver Ricky Pearsall has with Florida.
“Anytime to play in the Swamp, I’m always down,” Pearsall said.