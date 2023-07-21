NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The back-to-back national champions have generated a lot of hype going into the 2023-2024 season.
In the annual preseason SEC football media poll, Georgia was voted to win not only the SEC East but also the SEC Championship — both for the first time since 2004. Georgia also had 16 players selected to All-SEC teams — the most out of any team in the SEC.
The Bulldogs, who won the SEC Championship for the first time since 2017 last season, were voted to win it again by a large margin. They received 181 first-place votes, while second place, Alabama, received 62.
Georgia was voted to win the SEC East in an even bigger landslide. Georgia received 265 first-place votes, while Tennessee — who finished in second place — only received 14. Alabama won the SEC West with 165 votes, while LSU came in second with 117 votes.
.@GeorgiaFootball has been predicted to win the 2023 #SECChampionship by a vote of the media at #SECMD23 ⤵️🔗 https://t.co/TYRTK28RyH pic.twitter.com/kG8mj33Joz— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 21, 2023
Georgia had 11 players voted to the preseason All-SEC first team, the most out of any team. LSU came in second with six. On offense, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, tight end Brock Bowers and offensive linemen Amarius Mims, Tate Ratledge and Sedrick Van Pran were voted in. Mims, Ratledge and Van Pran made up three-fifths of the entire first-team offensive line.
On defense, defensive end Mykel Williams, defensive tackle Nazir Stackhouse, linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson and defensive backs Malaki Starks, Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard were all selected. Similar to the offensive lineman, Georgia’s defensive back made up three-fourths of all defensive backs selected to the first team.
On the second team, the Bulldogs only had three players selected. On offense, Kendall Milton and offensive lineman Xavier Truss, and on defense, linebacker Smael Mondon. On the third team, only two were voted in. Linebacker Jalon Walker and long snapper William Mote — the only Bulldog special teams player to be voted in.
Only two Georgia players that were placed on the ballot did not make one of the three All-SEC preseason teams. One being punter Brett Thorson and the other being wide receiver Arian Smith.
These results officially bring SEC Media Days to a close. For now, each SEC team prepares for their first game of the season. Georgia plays its first opponent — UT Martin — on Saturday, September 2.