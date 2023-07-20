NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Georgia cornerback Kamari Lassiter made his SEC Media Days debut. Lassiter discussed the importance of his family to his football career, and his relationship with his teammates as Georgia vies for a third national title.
Lassiter took his designated podium with a K3 chain around his neck. While the K3 represents Lassiter himself, it also represents his family.
“The K3, it’s pretty simple. My name is Kamari and my number is three, but it also is for my family.” Lassiter said. “Myself, my mom and my pops, all of our first names start with the letter K, so it’s three of us, so it also stands for that as well.”
Head coach Kirby Smart, in his opening statement at this year’s SEC Media Days, spoke about a story Lassiter told him that touched his heart.
“Something else I'll share on [Lassiter] that I think is unique — I sat in his [team meeting] because I move around when we have these meetings, and he was talking about his why,” Smart said. “It really kind of hit me in the heart, man. It hit me right in the gut when he talked about his mom — Miss Kammie — and how much she sacrificed so he could go to the best high school, private school, and get the best education.”
Lassiter has a lot of love for his family, with him crediting them as the reason he plays.
Lassiter has had the opportunity to play with several different teammates during his time with Georgia. While several, including Kelee Ringo and Nolan Smith, have left for the NFL draft, others, including Javon Bullard — a fellow 2021 commit — returned to the team for another season.
“[Javon Bullard], that’s a guy that comes to work day-in, day-out,” Lassiter said. “He’s the same guy every day, a hard worker, first-guy-in, last-guy-out type of guy, and he attacks everything with the same mindset and heart. He loves the game of football, so I expect nothing less than for him to excel.”
Lassiter, one of the older players in the secondary, praised the work of the younger players and how far they’ve come. He also spoke on how key it is to be consistent, especially early on in their college careers.
When breaking down the different guys in the defensive backs, Lassiter made a point to mention that, even though there are older guys in the room, “there’s no ringleader.” With several talented players and many up for preseason SEC team nods, Lassiter said each brings something unique to the table
“We have a bunch of personalities and we just all feed off each other’s energy,” Lassiter said.
As Georgia’s new No. 1 corner approaches the season, Lassiter doesn’t focus on possibly winning his third national championship, but instead on getting better throughout the year.
“The mentality for this year is really just better, never rest,” Lassiter said. “We are trying to eat off the floor. We are not trying to be complacent this year. We are trying to uphold our standard and keeping the main thing the main thing.