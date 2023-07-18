Georgia’s most tenured offensive lineman returned for his second appearance at SEC Media Days this year. Sedrick Van Pran spoke on his return to Georgia, his leadership and his relationship with his teammates.
The senior offensive lineman had the option to enter the NFL after his second national championship, but elected to return to Georgia for another season.
“Just from the selfish side — even though I hate talking about myself — it would have to be that I felt like I could gain more from coming back,” Van Pran said. "But then when you start to think about the aspect of the University of Georgia, I really felt like I had a great opportunity to help my guys and I think that’s what ultimately drove me back. I think that we had a great opportunity to be a good team and I wanted to be a part of it and help try to lead the guys to a good season for us.”
Van Pran’s leadership has been lauded by his teammates, as well as by head coach Kirby Smart, who’s spoken glowingly about his starting center. However, the origin of Van Pran’s leadership is his love for his teammates.
“I think leadership has always been important to me for the simple fact of — it’s going to sound weird — but, I’ve always just cared about the guys I put in time with. I’m a firm believer that if you’re a friend, you’re family. I think that’s how I’ve always been. I think that natural care makes you want to help people out when they may not be going in the right direction and I think that’s where it originated from. Wanting to help out people that you love.”
That leadership role comes with its own responsibilities. Van Pran has rallied the team together and continuously looks out for them. Smart has previously stated that he and the coaching staff will regularly text players reminding them to be safe. Van Pran has looked to do something similar.
With Georgia under fire for speeding and reckless driving charges, Van Pran spoke on how he tries to keep the team accountable in these situations.
“If you’re out somewhere and guys are doing whatever they be doing, just making sure you’re looking out for your brothers,” Van Pran said. “That’s the easiest way to put it. Making sure guys are being taken care of, making sure everybody gets home safely, just things like that.”
Van Pran acknowledged that leadership takes many different forms and that people learn and get better in many different ways due to their different backgrounds. As such, it can be difficult to get the Bulldogs players on the same page. However, Van Pran believes that it’s key to the team's success.
What will also be key for the team is the emergence of new starters on the offensive line.
Last years starting tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon left for the NFL draft, leaving a hole at both left and right tackle. Junior Amarius Mims is expected to step in at right tackle, as redshirt junior Austin Blaske and redshirt freshman Earnest Greene battle it out for the starting left tackle position. All three have impressed Van Pran so far during their time at Georgia.
“They’ve done what we’ve always managed to do, they work really hard,” Van Pran said. “They do what they’re supposed to do in workouts, but also showing up on the weekends, getting extra work, watching the film technique, whatever it may be. Those guys are doing it to make sure that they can try and keep the standard of what the Georgia offensive line has been.”
While the Georgia offensive line has holes to fill at the tackle positions, the two guys next to Van Pran — guards Tate Ratledge and Xavier Truss — return for another season. Their return was a big boon for Van Pran as he returned to the team.
Van Pran said that the chemistry and to have “familiar faces to the left and to the right to you” is a great thing to have. Van Pran also said both Ratledge and Truss helped reintegrate him back into the culture after he “flirted with the NFL a little bit.”
Recently, Van Pran appeared on Ratledge’s podcast with defensive lineman Zion Logue. Despite being careful not to drop social-media-shattering information — like Ratledge did with his claim of Tennessee’s Neyland Stadium being the best SEC stadium — he enjoyed his time and what it does for the team.
“It [was] honestly amazing,” Van Pran said. “It’s really a true blessing. The opportunity that we receive to be able to do things like that is really, really fun. To be honest, it’s cool to have that locker room talk on camera and people enjoy it. It’s really, really good and I’m grateful that we got the opportunity to.”