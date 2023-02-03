On Jan. 28, 2024, four-star prospect Dwight Phillips Jr. announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. He made his announcement on Twitter.
1000000% committed to Georgia bulldogs!! @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/AJi7KVF9UK— Dwight Phillips, Jr. (@DwightP_2024) January 28, 2023
The 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back committed to Georgia over offers from Arkansas, Auburn and Michigan. Phillips Jr. is ranked as the fourth-best running back and thirteenth-best player in the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports composite. He brings solid running back size, but has elite speed at the position.
The Mableton, Georgia native, who also utilizes his speed in track, has run several sub-11.00 100-meter times, including a 10.43 time, that won him the Georgia 7A 100-meter state title. Dwight Phillips Sr., Phillips Jr’s father, was a 2004 Olympic gold medalist in the long jump and a four-time World Championship gold medalist.
Phillips Jr. was the ninth prospect to commit to the Bulldogs in the 2024 class. He made his announcement a few days before signing day, when five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV announced his commitment to the Bulldogs.
Phillips Jr. is the second committed running back in Georgia’s 2024 class. He joins fellow four-star running back Tovani Mizell, who committed on August 8, 2022.
Phillips Jr. helps keep Georgia’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class firmly in the driving seat. Georgia, if it continues its current recruiting success, is on pace to have one of the best recruiting classes in not just team history, but college football history.
While Phillips Jr. still has another year of high school football left to play, Georgia fans can look forward to seeing his speed and athleticism in the 2024 season.