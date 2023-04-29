Former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was selected by the Los Angeles Rams with the 128th pick in the 2023 NFL draft.
Bennett built up an undeniably impressive resume during his time in Athens. He was a Heisman Trophy Finalist, a Burlsworth Trophy Winner and led Georgia to back-to-back national championships victories, including the team’s first in 41 years.
Over his career with the Bulldogs, he threw for 8,429 yards and 80 total touchdowns. Despite his college success, NFL scouts believed that his age — Bennett will be 26 in October — and his size would lead to him falling into the later rounds of the draft.
However, Bennett was selected in the fourth round, higher than some might have expected. By selecting him, the Rams have gained a signal-caller with plenty of experience in high-pressure environments. Bennett flashed his mobility and his deep ball in college, though his accuracy has been questioned at times.
Bennett will likely sit behind quarterback and former Bulldog Matthew Stafford on the Los Angeles depth chart. He’ll be throwing to targets such as wide receivers Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and tight end Tyler Higbee. Whether or not he sees much success at the professional level, Bennett will always be beloved by Bulldog faithful.