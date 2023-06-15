Georgia has landed its second tackle in the 2024 class.
On May 23, three-star offensive tackle Marcus Harrison announced his commitment to the University of Georgia on his personal Twitter.
After a conversation with @SSearels and @KirbySmartUGA I would like to announce that I am 100% a Georgia Bulldog. pic.twitter.com/pTe5BH0qm0— Marcus Harrison (@MarcusH89810868) May 23, 2023
The nearly 6-foot-8, 336-pound tackle made his decision over Miami, Michigan State and Wisconsin, who was originally favored to land the Hamburg, New York native.
With one of the largest frames in the 2024 class, Harrison possesses a lot of power and potential. If he can take advantage of both natural traits, Harrison could rise up the recruiting boards over the course of his senior season.
Harrison was the second offensive tackle commit alongside fellow three-star Malachi Toliver. Additionally, at the time of his commitment, Harrison was the 15th commit and the eighth offensive player to commit to the Bulldogs.
Harrison, according to the 247Sports Composite is the 49th best player at his position and the third best player in his state.
Harrison’s commitment is another addition to Georgia’s No. 1 class in the 2024 class. With Harrison being a big commitment in the literal sense, Georgia is continuing to build out its offensive line class.