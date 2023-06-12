Georgia football landed a new tight end to add to the rotation.
On May 22, three-star tight end prospect Colton Heinrich announced his commitment to the University of Georgia. Heinrich made the announcement on his personal Twitter.
Blessed to join the Dawg nation!!! How ‘bout them Dawgs🐶#Committed #TEtuff @Redskins32 @5manfree @FootballGibbons @KirbySmartUGA @coach_thartley @GeorgiaFootball @TheCribSouthFLA @larryblustein @On3sports @Andrew_Ivins @samspiegs @RyanWrightRNG @ConroyWhyte @SWiltfong247 pic.twitter.com/YfoUt6skJp— Colton Heinrich (@HeinrichColton) May 22, 2023
The nearly 6-foot-4, 232-pound prospect in the 2024 class committed to Georgia over several programs, including UNC, Alabama and Auburn.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida native possesses solid size for the position, setting himself up to be an all-around blocking and receiving threat with a chance to improve going into his senior season.
In his junior year, he caught 36 passes for 464 yards and three touchdowns. The year prior, Heinrich was a part of Cardinal Gibbons High School’s championship run, but only caught seven passes for 84 yards that season.
Heinrich is currently the 32nd-best player at his position and 94th-best player in the state of Florida according to the 247Sports Composite. However, if he can improve on his junior season as he did after his sophomore campaign, he could boost himself up the ranking
Heinrich is another offensive threat to add to the Bulldogs’ No. 1 recruiting class in 2024 and the first tight-end prospect to commit since five-star Landen Thomas decommitted in favor of Florida State. At the time of his recruitment, Heinrich was the 14th overall player and eighth offensive player to commit to the Bulldogs.
Heinrich will join a tight end room currently headlined by Brock Bowers, Oscar Delp and true freshmen Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin. With Bowers expected to depart after the 2023 season for the NFL Draft, Heinrich could vie for playing time early with a smaller tight end room than in years past.