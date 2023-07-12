The University of Georgia Athletic Association sent a nine-page letter to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday that demanded that the paper retract a recent article by investigative reporter Alan Judd. The article alleged poor handling of sexual violence and misconduct among Georgia football players.

The letter, which The Red & Black obtained a copy of, accused The Atlanta Journal-Constitution of taking quotes out of context, not providing enough evidence to substantiate claims and not issuing proper corrections when requested to do so. Judd has also been involved in The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s reporting on the aftermath of the Jan. 15 car wreck that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

“We have strongly disagreed with many aspects of Mr. Judd’s reporting over the last six months,” the letter, which was signed by Michael M. Raeber, UGAAA’s general counsel, said. “But for an organization whose Newsroom Ethics Code…states that ‘professional integrity is the cornerstone of our credibility,’ this most recent article crossed a new line.”

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution posted a note Wednesday morning on an article covering a media briefing about the reporting saying that the paper was "reviewing the letter." UGA Athletics has not outlined what steps it will or could take if the paper does not retract the article.

The letter opens by alleging that the paper’s claim that it identified 11 players who stayed on the team after being accused of violent encounters lacks sufficient evidence. While the article names two players and describes an incident involving an unnamed third player, the letter said that Judd did not provide evidence or documentation of the other eight players accused of violence.

Of the players named in the article, the first — Jamaal Jarrett — was accused of sexual assault but was not a member of the program when the incident occurred and was never charged after ACCPD determined the incident was consensual. Adam Anderson, the second named player, was suspended and then dismissed shortly after he was charged with rape, the letter said.

Additionally, Judd alleged that an unnamed third player remained on the roster until he transferred out of the program after recording a sex act with an unconscious woman. The letter said that UGAPD had not released the police reports about the incident to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution at the time of the article’s publication after reporters filed an open records request. The videos involved in the incident were exempt from release under Georgia’s open records laws.

“If Mr. Judd has obtained the videos and/or supplemental police reports for this case from some other source and has reviewed them, then he is knowingly misrepresenting their contents; if he has not seen the videos and supplemental reports, then his version of events is simply fabricated,” the letter said.

The letter goes on to say that an investigation of the incident found that the woman consented to the sex act. The unnamed player was then charged with unlawful surveillance, however, the unlawful surveillance charges were dropped.

The letter’s second claim references an interview between the Athens-Clarke County Police Department and Jarrett — the recruit accused of sexual misconduct — that took place during the investigation into the accusations against him.

Judd alleges in the piece that ACCPD was “remarkably friendly” towards Jarrett and the interview was “more like a counseling session.” Judd cited as evidence that the officer conducting the interview spoke of his “beloved Bulldogs.” Additionally Judd wrote that the officer said, “I’m looking out for you. No matter how this plays out, I think there’s a lot you can learn from it.”

However, the letter said that both phrases were taken out of context from the 54-minute long interview. Most notably, the phrase “I’m looking out for you” occurred six minutes prior to the rest of the statement, the letter said.

“No objective person would interpret this statement as expressing preferential treatment for the suspect,” the letter said. “But Mr. Judd takes five words out of context and splices them together with an unrelated statement to suggest the ACCPD investigation was biased.”

The letter also went after Judd’s claim of players “rallying” for Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson who was charged with rape in 2021. Eight players served as witnesses at Anderson's bond hearing in November 2021. Judd alleged that each player received head coach Kirby Smart’s “blessing” through Anderson’s attorney, Steve Sadow, to appear in court.

The letter said transcripts from the bond hearing, as well as emails between Sadow and Smart, do not contain any language signaling a blessing and that players testified as individuals who knew Anderson, not as representatives from the program.

Judd also alleged the university helped Anderson’s case by releasing records documenting a sexual assault that the victim experienced years earlier. Judd said these records should’ve been withheld under federal law and cited an expert from the Clery Center, a nonprofit that tracks campus safety issues. The letter said Judd did not mention that the records were obtained through a subpoena, which federal law allows.

The letter also challenged Judd’s comparisons between Smart and former Bulldogs head coach Mark Richt, stating that Richt routinely dismissed players for violent incidents and instances of sexual misconduct. The letter said Judd did not cite specific numbers of players dismissed under each coach to support this claim.

Finally, the letter cited “biased and inaccurate” reporting by Judd and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on other articles about the football program. In particular, it highlighted instances where the paper also took quotes out of context and did not run corrections despite requests from sources.

The letter said an article published in March accused Bryant Gantt, director of player support and operations, of helping LeCroy, the recruiting staffer who died in the Jan. 15 crash, get out of a speeding ticket in Morgan County. When Raeber, UGAAA’s general counsel, contacted the Morgan County clerk who was involved in the incident asking about the accuracy of the report, she said it was “very inaccurate,” according to the letter. The university contacted The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about the clerk’s statement, but the paper did not correct the reporting.

Similarly, an article from Judd published in June examined Gantt’s role in traffic violations involving student-athletes. Judd quoted a former Athens-Clarke County deputy solicitor to support assertions that Gantt came to football players’ aid when they were in legal trouble. Gantt also testified at the bond hearing for Anderson. However, the letter said the former solicitor said in an email to Gantt after the story was published that “all my direct quotes were taken completely out of context.”

Finally, the letter accused Judd of not giving UGAAA adequate time to respond to requests for comment, in addition to not including adequate portions of the statements UGAAA provided. The letter said Judd contacted UGAAA a day before the June story ran. Despite UGAAA’s request for the paper to run their full statement, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution only ran portions of it and did not tell readers the statement had been truncated.

“Mr. Judd’s story included portions of just six of the eighteen sentences from the Athletic Association’s statement, omitting some of the most significant points—those that directly countered his preconceived narrative,” the letter said.