Frank W. “Sonny” Seiler died in his hometown of Savannah, Georgia on Monday after battling an illness. He was 90 years old.
Seiler, a 1956 graduate from the University of Georgia, was the owner of the long line of English Bulldogs that have served as Georgia’s mascots for the past 67 years. During that time, Uga has earned a number of accolades, including being named “Nation’s Best Mascot” by Sports Illustrated in 1997.
“I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the Seiler family on behalf of the entire Bulldog Nation,” UGA President Jere W. Morehead said in a release from the University of Georgia Athletic Association. “Sonny’s contributions to the University of Georgia as a student and alumnus were innumerable, and his loyalty to his alma mater was unmatched. His legacy will live on forever in the history and traditions of this great institution.”
Professionally, Seiler served as a lawyer in Savannah, including his role of lead defense counsel in the Jim Williams murder trials that were the subject of John Berendt's book “Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil.”
Seiler was also a member of the UGA Athletic Association's Board of Directors and the President of the UGA National Alumni Association, among a number of other roles he undertook in service to the university. In 2001, he and his wife Cecelia were given the UGA Alumni Association’s National Alumni Merit Award, the most illustrious honor presented by the university to its alumni.
The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame also gave Seiler the Erk Russell Spirit Award, which recognizes contributions to sports that reflect the enthusiasm and passion Russell brought to the game of football.
“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sonny Seiler,” athletic director Josh Brooks said in the release. “Mr. Seiler was a dear friend who I cherished and will miss very much. He was an iconic figure at the University of Georgia for the past almost 70 years. Because of his generosity, Uga is the most beloved and recognizable mascot in all of college athletics. We owe him a tremendous debt of gratitude for building a legacy that will continue for years to come.”
Seiler died nine years after his wife, Cecelia. They are survived by their four children, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild, all of whom remain in Georgia. No funeral arrangements have been made as of this time, though Charles Seiler — one of Sonny Seiler’s children and the current caretaker of Uga — is scheduled to be in attendance on Saturday when Georgia faces UT Martin.