On May 1, Warren Ericson signed a minicamp deal with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent after not hearing his name called in the 2023 NFL draft.
Ericson, unlike his former teammates Jack Podlesny and Kearis Jackson, does not have a specific deal in place and has not signed a contract. Instead, this invite will give him a chance to earn that contract as an undrafted free agent, if he impresses in rookie minicamp.
Ericson was one of the faces that bolstered the talented offensive line that led the way as Georgia was crowned the 2021 national champions in his junior year. He primarily played right guard in 14 of the 15 games that season, while also having center flexibility. Although he was not as vital in the 2022 season as he was the year prior, he was still able to make an impact on the punt coverage unit his senior year and as a depth piece on the offensive line.
His versatility to move across the entire line is extremely valuable as he tries to find his footing with the Broncos. He gets the chance to work with new offensive line coach Zach Strief, as he tries and finds a place where Ericson could make the most impact.
He is expected to play in the interior of the offensive line, but his exact placement is yet to be determined as he travels to Denver for rookie minicamp.