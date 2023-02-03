Allison Schmitt, a former swimmer from 2009-2013, was announced as the University of Georgia’s representee in the Southeastern Conference’s Women’s Legends class of 2023. She is the only swimmer in this class.
One winner from each SEC school is announced each year, with a brief hiatus in 2020 and 2021. The Women’s Legend’s class began in 2001.
Schmitt, along with the 19 other legends, will be honored during the SEC basketball tournament in Greeneville, South Carolina from March 1-5. This includes an individual recognition during the halftime of Georgia’s first game, and a group recognition at halftime during the second conference semifinals game.
After competing in the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing, Schmitt joined the Bulldogs, and produced one of the most memorable careers in program history. She won 11 individual national titles, and was named an All-American 21 times.
Schmitt did not compete for Georgia during the 2011-2012 season in order to train for the London Olympics. The training paid off, as she became the first individual from Georgia to win a gold medal, producing a record time in the 200 meter freestyle of 1:53.61. She earned four more medals that year.
Currently, she has 10 Olympic medals, which is the most by any Georgia swimmer, and the fourth most by any American swimmer.
After the London Olympics, Schmitt returned to Athens to swim one more year. All she did that year was lead the Bulldogs to the 2013 NCAA Championship and receive the 2013 Honda Award for best collegiate swimmer.
Schmitt becomes the second Georgia swimmer to be named an SEC Legend, after Courtney Shealey was named one in the inaugural class of 2001. The other 19 legends are all from the basketball team, with 18 players and one coach.