When Jarryd Wallace isn’t speaking to people about hardship and fortitude or helping improve prosthetic technology and affordability for amputee athletes, he’s doing what he does best — going for gold.
Wallace, the son of Georgia women’s tennis head coach Jeff Wallace, was a championship middle and long-distance runner at Oconee County High School who committed to the Georgia track & field team before an overuse injury in his right leg led to a problematic surgery.
“I had complications in that surgery that caused me to lose about 60% of the muscle from my knee down,” Jarryd Wallace said.
Nearly three years and 10 reconstructive surgeries later, Wallace was still unable to do what he loved. Ultimately, he made the difficult decision to amputate below his knee. But rather than end his career, it only refueled his track and field ambition.
“I did it to be pain-free, but along with being pain-free I decided to set big goals and do things that hadn’t been done before,” said Wallace. “I came across the [amputee] world-record list and said ‘I want to be on this list, I want to be the fastest amputee that’s ever lived.’”
And that’s exactly what he did.
Becoming the best
Wallace erupted into the world of Paralympic competition in 2011, earning a gold medal at the Parapan American Games with an 11.31-second finish in the T44 100-meter sprint. The time was .02 seconds faster than Oscar Pistorius’ gold medal-winning performance at the IPC World Athletics Championships the same year.
“As soon as he had his leg amputated, we saw somebody that started dreaming again, started having a purpose,” Jeff Wallace said. “He was training like it was nobody’s business and seeing him get to the point where he was a world champion and gold medal winner was absolutely amazing.”
Since then, Wallace earned four gold medals in three world championships and the 2015 Parapan American Games and has held world records in the 100, 200 and 4x100-meter races.
“It’s a crazy feeling, to be honest,” Wallace said. “To get across the finish line and see the ‘WR’ next to your name on the clock, it was incredible to accomplish a feat that at the time nobody had done.”
Off the track
Now, Wallace continues to pursue his athletic career while traveling around the country speaking to people and communities in an effort to help others achieve their own untapped potential.
The former Bulldog was recently named to the UGA “40 under 40” list, which recognizes former Bulldogs for excellence in their field of choice.
“Just being nominated was a huge honor,” Wallace said. “I was extremely surprised to be named to the list, the entire process has been humbling.”
Though Wallace adjusts his message to listeners depending on who he speaks to, his main point of emphasis is overcoming the difficult, unpredictable situations life can offer.
“We can’t control the circumstances that happen to us, but we can control how we respond to them,” Wallace said. “I help people realize that adversity is relative — we all have unexpected things happen in our life, and it’s okay to not be okay.”
Wallace also works as a project director for Xiborg, a Japanese prosthetic blade company, in order to help improve prosthetic technology for amputee athletes like himself. Xiborg’s goal is to remanufacture blades in a more cost-effective manner to make them more accessible to runners.
“He’s matured beyond his age,” Jeff Wallace said. “The fact that this has given him the opportunity to meet a lot of incredible people and be involved in so many unique projects has been awesome to see.”
But his side work has been a fraction of his focus the last few years as he’s prepared for a third appearance at the Paralympic Games.
Paralympic dreams
At the London Games in 2012, Wallace finished sixth in the 400-meter T44 and his 4x100 T42-46 relay team was disqualified due to a lane infringement. At Rio in 2016, Wallace was poised to improve.
Yet after heading into the event with consistent sub-11-second times in the 100-meter T44, a minor respiratory infection took enough of a toll on the former Bulldog to keep him at an 11.16-second finish. The podium eluded him once again.
“I wasn’t able to weather all the storms, and it was a heartbreaking trip,” Wallace said. “But 2021 is going to be my redemption year.”
Wallace currently trains in Athens, lifting weights at his home gym while speed training at Spec Towns Track. Despite the year-long postponement, Wallace has found a silver lining — at least the games weren’t scrapped altogether.
“The great athletes are the ones who can adapt, and now that things haven’t gone as planned,” Wallace said. “I’m looking at the added year as an opportunity to sharpen my craft.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.