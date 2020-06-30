The Tokyo Olympics, postponed until summer 2021 on March 24, was understandably one of the last hold-outs among a long list of sporting events canceled or otherwise affected by COVID-19.
The year-long postponement posed a difficult situation for athletes who have devoted the last four years to peaking for the Olympic trials originally scheduled for June 19-28.
Given that athletes across the world had to reform their Olympic training regimens, it seemed they’d be on a relatively level playing field ahead of the updated June 2021 trials date.
But does youth provide a competitive advantage?
“It kind of just depends on what end of the age spectrum you’re on,” said Melanie Margalis, a 2014 graduate and 2016 Rio Olympics swimmer. “Younger kids now have an extra year under their belts to get more experience... and be able to knock off someone who would have made the team this year.”
For Garrett Scantling, 2016-graduate decathlete and 2020 track and field coaching intern, there’s no question the experience that collegiate Olympic hopefuls stand to gain will impact the competition.
“Oh yeah, absolutely,” Scantling said. “If you’re young, it’s all about growing and maturing. This is huge — you get a whole [extra] year to learn the events.”
Scantling is currently preparing for his second Olympic trials with Georgia track and field head coach Petros Kyprianou in Athens. Scantling earned fourth at the 2016 trials, falling just short of the top-three qualification mark.
Others believe success simply comes down to dedication.
“If anyone has an advantage this year, it will be those who worked hardest despite everything and remained focused,” said Jenny Dahlgren, a 3-time Olympic hammer-thrower who graduated from Georgia in 2007.
Despite the possibility for tougher competition than ever at the 2021 trials, some graduated athletes were glad to see the seniors get another chance to finish out their seasons.
“I’m happy that they did grant an extra year of eligibility,” said 2017 graduate Kendall Williams. “I can’t imagine being a senior and getting my last year cut in half.”
Georgia will welcome back four NCAA championship-qualifying seniors for 2020-2021 and several more underclassmen.
But older athletes, who now have to reassess the remainder of their professional careers, might not see the postponement as opportunistically.
“There’s people that were planning on retiring in 2020 and closing out their careers,” said 2018 graduate and 2016 Olympic triple jumper Ketura Orji. “It’s difficult for them because they were ready to shut it down after this year and the way our bodies work, it’s not like they can just go forever.”
The distance between effort and goal tests even the most committed, as Orji, a fourth place finisher in the triple jump at the 2016 Olympics, second-guessed the significance of her training.
“When you find out that every competition is canceled, including the Olympics, it really can get you down,” Orji said. “I remember going out to practice [when things first shut down] and thinking ‘What am I training for?’”
Now, with athletes returning to full-time training, they know their mindset will have to be on point if they want to keep up with the best come next year.
