The Red & Black’s Assistant Sports Editor Adrian Godoy spoke on the phone with several former Bulldogs preparing for the 2021 Olympics, which were postponed due to COVID-19. Cejhae Greene, a 2018 graduate who represents Antigua and Barbuda as a sprinter, Melanie Margalis, a 2014 graduate who represents the United States as a swimmer, Kendell Williams, a sprinter who graduated in 2017 and Keturah Orji, a 2018 graduate who represents the United States in the triple jump discussed their reactions to the postponement, and how they and fellow athletes have adapted to an extra year of anticipation.
Godoy: What was your initial reaction to the news that the Olympics would be postponed until next year?
Greene: Oh man, all my work so far this year, gone down the drain. We've worked so hard so far, and we don't even get a chance to compete in the biggest games of a track and field athlete’s life. So I was pretty down when I heard the news, but it was one of those things that the Olympic Association, they tried their best to work around, and it was just inevitable given the circumstances.
Margalis: We all knew it was the right decision. It’s pretty sad when you’re working really hard toward something, and especially because a lot of us at Georgia were really starting to be on the right path in our training, so that made it a little bit harder to swallow that now we’re postponed another year.
Williams: Relief. Nobody wants to go to the Olympics and not perform to the best of their ability, and a lot of us wouldn’t have been in the best shape we could have. I was relieved that I have another full year to prepare ... but everyone is now kind of sitting around wondering what we are going to do.
Orji: I think my first reaction was just a little bit of disappointment. I have a new coach so I was really excited to see how well we do ... knowing that in 2016 [Olympics] I finished fourth, I could maybe move up and get a medal this year. I also tried to find the good in it because with a change in coaches there can be a little bit of decline at first, so it wouldn’t have given me time to get used to his training.
Godoy: How would you describe the impact of the year-long delay on an athlete's physical and mental preparation?
Greene: This year athletes may not be able to compete at all and for a lot of track and field athletes, we make money on the circuit competing ... so financially it takes a big toll on us. We just [need to] mentally reset, come back next year and put in that same effort, not knowing what else might happen.
Margalis: I think that the Olympic year is pretty hard… our in-season meets are faster and people are completely on top of their game. Now that we’ve already done that for a year, it’s going to be hard for some people to do it again. I’m towards the end of my career, so putting my body through this [as I’m] getting older, I hope that nothing happens. But younger kids have an extra year under their belt to get more experience.
Williams: At first I was unsure of where to go, because I wasn’t used to being done so early. I can’t just take off and do nothing for the rest of the summer because then I would be way behind when we start training again in August.
Orji: I think it depends on who it is. For me it was great because I switched coaches and it helps give me time to get used to my coach and his philosophies. I'm also pretty young... But on the other side there's people that were planning on retiring in 2020, so I think it's difficult for them because now they have to postpone all that a year. Financially, some people were banking on making money this year at competitions and all the competitions were canceled.
Godoy: How will you be changing your own mental and physical training with an added year?
Greene: Preparation has been tough. It’s going to change because for a lot of us, all over the world, facilities have been closed, so we haven’t really been able to grind and put in that extra work that we normally would’ve around this time of year. So, getting back and trying to tackle how we get back into general fitness without putting our bodies through too much of a strain to where we get hurt.
Margalis: Going into the 2016 [Olympic] trials, I had known for a year and a half what my schedule was going to be. Going into the trials this summer, I didn’t figure out what my schedule was going to be until after March. Now that I know what events I’m going to be doing, I can really focus over the next year and I think that it will end up being a good thing for my swimming.
Williams: My coach and I decided to use this time to focus on my weaker areas. We’re working on a lot of core stability and those little things that I was kind of neglecting over the year. The idea is to let the body heal and focus on the areas that I might not have spent that much time on if the season had gone on normally.
Orji: My workouts changed a lot as soon as everything got canceled. I didn't have access to a weight room, so I just went into more base training. It got a lot more broad because there's nothing specific for us to compete for, and now that they're putting some more on the schedule and things are opening back up, I am back training on a track and lifting weights again. I'm just going to look at this year as a building block for 2021.
