As the NBA Playoffs get underway in the Disney bubble and the MLB season — postponed games included — nears its halfway point, The Red & Black examines how former Georgia players have performed in professional sports leagues returning amid the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA
The NBA has yet to report a single positive COVID-19 test since beginning playoff seeding games on July 31. Although the league has proceeded smoothly into its postseason, injuries have sidelined both of the association’s Bulldog alumni ahead of their teams’ first-round openers.
Brooklyn Nets center and 2019 draftee Nicolas Claxton will not compete again until next season due to a shoulder injury. On and off the Nets’ active roster in 2019-20, Claxton’s 15th and final appearance was on Feb. 28. The 6-foot-11, second-round draft pick averaged 4.4 points and 2.9 rebounds in 12.5 minutes per game this season. In their eight seeding games, the Nets went 5-3 and began their first playoff series against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, falling 134-110.
Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard and 2013 draftee Kentavious Caldwell-Pope played in 63 of the Western Conference leaders’ 71 regular season outings. After seeing an extra minute of playing time on average in the Lakers’ first six games in the bubble, a foot injury sidelined him for their last two seeding games.
Caldwell-Pope’s averages dipped slightly since the league’s return from 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds to 7.3 and 1.5. Despite the meager showing in August, Los Angeles retained the No. 1 seed for its first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers beginning Aug. 17. It’s unclear whether the 6-foot-5 guard will be back for games this week.
NWSL
The first American sports league to produce a seamless end to its 2020 season, the NWSL Challenge Cup finished on July 26. 2009 graduate Michelle Betos was in goal for the Tacoma, Washington, OL Reign in two preliminary-round matches on July 8 and 13.
Betos recorded consecutive clean sheets, saving five and four shots on goal as OL Reign beat Utah Royals FC 1-0 and drew 0-0 against Portland Thorns FC. While Betos was on the bench, Reign lost to the Chicago Red Stars 3-4 on penalty kicks in the Challenge Cup quarterfinals on July 18.
MLB
Four Georgia alumni have returned to the diamond since the 2020 MLB season began in late-July.
Atlanta native and 2013 draftee Kyle Farmer has appeared in 11 of the Cincinnati Reds’ 20 outings, batting .233 with two extra-base hits and three RBIs. A shortstop at Georgia, Farmer has seen action across the Cincinnati infield this summer and played third base in the team’s most recent game against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Aug. 15. The Reds’ games scheduled for Aug. 16 and 17 against the Pirates were postponed after a Reds player reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
Pitchers Alex Wood and Justin Grimm have not played much for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers. In his eighth season in the MLB, the one-time All-Star Wood started in the Dodgers’ third game of the year, allowing three earned runs in three innings to take the loss. Wood hasn’t reappeared on the mound for a National League-best Dodgers squad that has yet to miss a game in 2020.
The 2010 draftee Grimm appeared in three games from the bullpen before landing on the Brewers’ 10-day injured reserve list. He pitched 3 ⅔ total innings and gave up a combined seven earned runs. The Brewers are 10-10 and saw a four-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals postponed due to COVID-19.
On the Los Angeles Angels, 2015 draftee Jared Walsh has started two games at first base in 2020. Walsh hasn’t notched a hit so far in 2020 despite appearing in five other games as a pinch hitter or pinch runner. The Angels are 7-15 on the year.
PGA
The most well-known former Bulldog on the tour, Bubba Watson peaked in 2020 at the PGA’s return in mid-June. He finished tied for seventh at the Charles Schwab Challenge but landed outside the top-20 in eight subsequent tournaments, missing the day-two cut four times. He tied for No. 71 at the PGA Championship, which ended on Aug. 9.
Russell Henley is the only other former Bulldog to break the top 10 at a tour tournament this year. He did so twice, tying for seventh at the Workday Charity Open in July and ninth at the Wyndham Championship last weekend.
Consistently on the fringe of the top-20, Harris English missed the cut at the Charles Schwab Challenge but hasn’t dropped below tied for 23rd since. English tied for 19th at the PGA Championship. Brendon Todd has performed similarly. Other than missed cuts at the June RBC Heritage and the Wyndham Championship, he’s finished in the top-25 four times. The 2007 graduate tied for 17th at the PGA Championship, the highest finish among Georgia alumni.
Following back to back top-30 scores in June, Brian Harman fell below the cut three consecutive times. He bounced back, going the distance in his previous three tournaments and finishing tied for 27th at the Wyndham Championship. 2014 graduate Keith Mitchell missed the cut five times in his last eight tournaments but finished tied for 43rd at the PGA Championship.
