Georgia’s secondary lost another familiar face on Tuesday as Charlton Warren was announced as the new defensive coordinator at Indiana.
Warren served as the Bulldogs’ defensive backs coach over the past two seasons and is one of the country’s highest-rated recruiters. For the 2020 recruiting cycle, he was the 18th-best recruiter in the country, per 247Sports, behind only Dell McGee on Georgia’s coaching staff at No. 5. Warren’s currently at No. 23 in the country for the 2021 cycle.
Since the 2014-15 season, Warren has coached for six different programs. He served as the defensive backs coach at Nebraska in 2014 and North Carolina in 2015-2016 before one-year stints at Tennessee in 2017 and Florida in 2018.
Under Warren’s coaching, defensive backs Eric Stokes, Tyson Campbell, DJ Daniel, Mark Webb and Richard LeCounte all decided to leave Georgia for the NFL draft. Cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who started four games for the Bulldogs last season, transferred to Miami on Jan. 16. Rising junior Lewis Cine is the only returning defensive back for Georgia with double-digit starts in his career.
