Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who played for Georgia from 2011-2013, won an NBA title as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Caldwell-Pope finished with 17 points in the Lakers' 106-93 Game 6 victory to close out the series against the Miami Heat.
The 27-year-old is now the second former Georgia men’s basketball player to win an NBA title, with the first being Shandon Anderson with the Miami Heat in 2006.
The Greenville, Georgia, native started in all six games in the NBA Finals and averaged 12.8 points, good for third on the team behind Anthony Davis and NBA Finals MVP LeBron James. Caldwell-Pope hit 45 3-pointers during the 21-game postseason and averaged 10.7 points per game after averaging 9.3 points per game during the regular season.
In his two-season stint in Athens, Caldwell-Pope averaged double-digit points and was a threat from beyond the arc, attempting 6.7 and 7.0 3-pointers per game in back-to-back seasons. He was the only double-digit scorer in his sophomore season — averaging 18.5 points per game — and was named the SEC Player of the Year. He left the Bulldogs after his sophomore season and was drafted by the Detroit Pistons with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft.
After spending four seasons with the Pistons, Caldwell-Pope joined the Lakers as an unrestricted free agent. Now in his third season in Los Angeles and seventh overall, Caldwell-Pope wins his first NBA title.
