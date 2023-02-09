Rod Cole, a former basketball player and four-year starter from 1987-1991, was announced the University of Georgia’s representee in the Southeastern Conference Legend for basketball class of 2023.
Cole was originally selected back in 2020 to be the representative for the Bulldogs before the conference took a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He is to be honored during the SEC Tournament on March 8-12 in Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee.
The Conyers, Georgia native led the Bulldogs to an SEC championship back in 1990 after they started 3-3 in conference play. The Bulldogs went on to win nine of their next 10 games in conference play, as they secured the crown of the SEC regular season.
Cole was instrumental in the SEC championship run, with a season-high 19-point performance against the No. 16 LSU Tigers in a major upset and a career-high nine-assist game against the Tennessee Volunteers. He was awarded the SEC Player of the Week on Jan. 28, 1990, due to those dominant performances for the Georgia Bulldogs.
Cole is among the all-time statistical leaders from the program. When he finished his career, he was ranked No. 2 all-time in assists (379) and No. 5 in steals (191) for the team. He led Georgia to back-to-back bids to the NCAA Tournament in 1990 and 1991, where he served as a captain his senior year. He was named to the All-SEC team in both his junior and senior years, and earned a spot on the All-Defensive team as a senior.
The former Georgia Bulldog represents the 2023 class of SEC Legends for basketball where he will join the likes of other Georgia basketball greats: Dominique Wilkins (2002), Vern Fleming (1999) and most recently Jumaine Jones (2019).