Former Georgia basketball standout Yante Maten was waived by the Miami Heat on Monday, July 29.
The 2018 SEC Player of the Year went undrafted in the 2018 NBA Draft, but was signed to a two-way contract with the Miami Heat on July 29 of last year.
Maten appeared in two games with Miami totaling two points, three rebounds and a steal in 13 minutes of action while shooting 1-for-4 from the field. Additionally, he appeared in 30 games with the Sioux Falls Skyforce — the Heat’s NBA G League affiliate — and averaged 23.5 points, 9.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.17 blocks and 32.7 minutes while shooting 54.3 percent from the field.
Maten’s contract included a $100,000 partial guarantee and was on track to increase to $150,000 if Maten remained under contract through Thursday, August 1.
Maten will become an unrestricted free agent after clearing waivers on Wednesday, July 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.