Former Georgia basketball star Anthony Edwards was unanimously voted to the National Basketball Association’s first-team All-Rookie squad.
As a Bulldog, Edwards scored 610 points in his freshman season, the 10th most of any freshman in SEC History. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week four times and was a finalist for Jerry West National Shooting Guard of the Year.
The former SEC Freshman of the Year was drafted No. 1 overall by the Minnesota Timberwolves and played all 72 games for Minnesota, the only rookie to do so. Edwards also led the league’s rookies in points per game as he averaged 19.3 points this season.
Through one season, Edwards was able to rack up 36 games where he scored 20 points or more, a Timberwolves rookie record. He was also top-five in total points, total 3-pointers, steals, rebounds and assists.
Edwards finished in second behind LaMelo Ball for NBA Rookie of the Year despite being named Western Conference Rookie of the year three times this season.
Edwards’ remarkable season was highlighted with moments including a career-high 42 point game in Phoenix on March 18, multiple highlight reel dunks and a 25-game streak where he recorded at least one steal.
The former No. 1 pick will look to continue his success in Minnesota as the Timberwolves attempt to build a playoff team around him in the coming years.