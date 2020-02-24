Several former Georgia football stars will take the first step of their professional careers as they head to the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Feb. 23-March 2.
The group is headlined by core offensive pieces such as quarterback Jake Fromm and D’Andre Swift, but 10 of the Bulldogs’ top talents will look to prove themselves at the next level heading into the NFL Draft. Half of the players invited consist of juniors, and the combine presents a major opportunity to improve their stock.
The combine functions as a showcase of top collegiate athletes’ physical and mental abilities in front of every NFL team’s top personnel decision-makers and scouts. The recently-crowned College Football Playoff National Champion LSU Tigers lead all of college football with 16 invitees to the event, while Georgia and Alabama each had the second-most invitations in the SEC with 10.
The 2020 Combine represents the third time Georgia has had double-digit invitees since 2011, which also includes the 2013 and 2018 classes. Eight of the 10 Georgia representatives this year come from the offensive side of the ball, the highest of the past decade.
Several members of this group will expect to hear their name called on April 23-25 in Las Vegas, and offensive tackle Andrew Thomas is currently the consensus pick to be the first former Bulldog taken. Georgia has a strong track record in the draft, with three players being selected in the first round in the 2018 Draft before seven were selected in total during last year’s event.
This year, Thomas and Swift are viewed by many as first-round caliber talent, while the need at quarterback around the league could see signal-caller Jake Fromm taken off the board early as well.
Georgia’s recent history of successfully developing running backs such as Todd Gurley, Nick Chubb and Sony Michel, who have each gone on to make an impact at the professional level, could raise Swift’s stock. A successful combine performance could see him break into the upper echelon of the first round.
Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley, who partnered with Thomas on the offensive line, are currently viewed to go in the higher rounds of the draft, and a strong physical showing in Indianapolis could go a long way for both.
The week-long event presents a chance for some of Georgia’s top talent to make an impression on decision-makers at the next level. Success or failure in physical and mental aspects at the combine go a long way in ultimately deciding the career trajectory of nearly every player. Therefore, all 10 Georgia representatives will look to put their best forward with an eye on the draft, the premier event for every prospect looking to break into the NFL.
