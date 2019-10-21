Former Georgia football head coach Mark Richt suffered a heart attack on Monday morning, he announced on Twitter.
I am assuming word travels fast. So I wanted to be able to inform everyone that I did have a heart attack this morning. I am doing fine. As I went through the experience I had peace knowing I was going to heaven but I was going to miss my wife. I plan to be at work this week.— Mark Richt (@MarkRicht) October 21, 2019
The 59-year-old coached at Georgia from 2001-2015 and compiled a 145-51 record. He led the Bulldogs to two SEC championships — one in 2002 and one in 2005. He was fired in 2015 after Georgia was blown out by Alabama and Florida, blew a 21-point lead against Tennessee and failed to appear in the SEC championship game for the third consecutive season.
Richt's next stint was at Miami, where he led his alma mater to a 26-13 record in three years. He retired after the 2018 season. Richt's defensive coordinator Manny Diaz was hired as his replacement after serving as Temple's head coach for 17 days.
Now an analyst for the ACC Network, Richt lives in Destin, Florida. According to his tweet, he hopes to return to work sometime this week.
