Former Georgia All-American cornerback and current New York Giant Deandre Baker has a warrant out for his arrest Thursday for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, according to the Miramar Police Department in Miramar, Florida.
(1/2) A warrant to arrest has been issued for Deandre Baker, of the @Giants (four counts of Armed Robbery with a Firearm and four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Firearm.) Quinton Dunbar of the @Seahawks also has a warrant to arrest for four counts of Armed Robbery with a pic.twitter.com/vDDWMjYDaO— Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) May 14, 2020
Former Florida defensive back and current Seattle Seahawk Quinton Dunbar was also included in the arrest warrant for four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.
Baker and Dunbar were at a party that took place on May 13 and are accused of stealing “money and valuables from the other attendees,” according to the Miramar Police Department incident report.
Baker is accused of pointing a gun at multiple people in attendance. He directed two other individuals to steal money and valuables from other attendees and at one point directed an assailant to shoot someone who was walking into the party, according to the Miramar Police Department incident report.
Baker and Dunbar are accused of stealing $12,400 in cash and $61,100 worth in watches, according to the Miramar Police Department report.
Baker started 34 games for the Bulldogs from 2016-2018. He won the 2018 Jim Thorpe Award, which is given to the top defensive back in college football. Baker finished his Georgia career with 116 total tackles, 31 passes deflected and seven interceptions.
After finishing his career at Georgia, Baker was selected in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Giants. He finished his rookie season with 15 starts, 48 tackles and eight passes deflected.
