Bacarri Rambo, Georgia defensive back from 2009-12 and NFL free safety from 2013-16, was arrested on Monday in Athens on a rape charge, according to a June 16 statement by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.
According to an Athens-Clarke County police report filed on June 13, Athens police responded to a call made by someone who knew the 21-year-old female victim a day after the incident occurred. The woman is a University of Georgia student.
The man who called the police said he was told about the assault by the victim the night before and picked her up at Georgia Heights Apartments, where the incident took place, according to the report.
The report also states the police were told that the victim knew the assailant and that they identified Rambo after being shown his Instagram profile.
The 29-year-old former Bulldog was arrested two days later and booked at Clarke County Jail.
