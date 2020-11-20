Jake Scott, a former All-American safety for Georgia football, died Thursday at the age of 75, according to a press release by the University of Georgia Athletic Association.
A native of Greenwood, South Carolina, Scott was a defensive back for the Miami Dolphins from 1970-1975 before playing for the Washington Redskins from 1976-1978. He was a five-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro.
Scott was named MVP for Super Bowl VII, leading the Dolphins to the NFL’s lone undefeated season by finishing 14-0. The Dolphins won another Super Bowl in the following season. He completed his NFL career with 49 interceptions in 126 games played.
While at Georgia, Scott led the SEC in interceptions during the 1967 and 1968 seasons. His 10 interceptions during the 1968 season are the second-most for a single season in Georgia history behind Terry Hoage’s 12 in 1982.
Scott’s 16 interceptions in just 22 career games remain tied with Dominick Sanders and Bacarri Rambo for the most in a career in Georgia history. Doubling as a returner on special teams, he led the SEC in punt returns and punt return yardage in 1968.
In 2011, Scott was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. He was inducted into the Dolphins’ Hall of Honor in 2010.
