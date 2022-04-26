Former Georgia linebacker Adam Anderson was indicted by a Clarke County grand jury Tuesday on a charge of rape of a 21-year old woman in Athens on Oct. 29.
Anderson voluntarily surrendered on Nov. 10, 2021, to the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. Anderson has denied the allegation through his attorney, Steve Sadow. Anderson was released on Nov. 17 on a $25,000 bond. He now has an arraignment scheduled for June 13.
Anderson was once projected as a potential first round pick in this year’s NFL Draft as a starter for the Georgia defense but on Nov. 4 was suspended from the team.
Anderson was not permitted by Georgia to participate in the team’s Pro Day on March 16, but held a private workout for NFL teams in Athens on March 15. Anderson played in 46 total games for Georgia from 2018-2021.